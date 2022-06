Fairfield – Fairfiled County Coroner is looking for the next of kin for a woman. Currently none are known. The Fairfield County Coroner’s office is currently looking for next for kin for Cora Susan Weaver, a 55 year old female who was born in 1967. Ms. Weaver is thought to be the daughter of the late Charlotte J. McClure who died in Fairfield County in May 2020. If you have any information regarding Ms. Weaver, please email: [email protected] or call and leave a message at the Coroner’s Office 740-652-2865.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO