TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up an appeal in the 1984 murder of a woman who met the killer in the parking lot of a Tallahassee shopping mall. Justices, as is common, did not explain their reasons for declining to take up the appeal filed by attorneys for Joe Elton Nixon, now 60. Nixon was convicted and sentenced to death in the August 1984 kidnapping and murder of Jeanne Bickner.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO