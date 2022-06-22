ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Volunteers needed to take older adults to medical appointments

By News Desk
921news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoy driving and making a difference for older adults, consider becoming a volunteer for Care Connection’s Provide a Ride program. Volunteer Provide-a-Ride (PAR) drivers transport aging adults to and from out-of-county medical appointments in the volunteers’ personal vehicles. Drivers may be reimbursed for their mileage....

