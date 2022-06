Rochester, N.Y. — State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade. In spite of the Supreme Court ruling, abortion remains legal in New York State. Friday's high-court ruling means abortion is now illegal in more than a dozen states. Though New York is not one of them, those who support a women's right to choose are disappointed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO