ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Rapper Lil Tjay one of two men wounded in shooting in New Jersey; 3 men arrested

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

Police have arrested several people after Rapper Lil Tjay was one of two men wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

Following a 911 call, police officers responded to the Promenade in Edgewater at around 12:08 a.m.

Officers found a 21-year-old rapper Tione 'Lil TJay' Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second 22-year-old man, identified as Antoine Boyd, was then found at a nearby gas station on River Road also with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were being treated, one of them in critical condition.

The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation led by Bergen County officials and the Edgewater Police Department revealed 27-year-old Mohamed Konate attempted to rob Merritt, Boyd and a third person, identified as 24-year-old Jeffrey Valdez, when the shooting occurred.

Konate was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree armed robbery, among others.

In addition, Valdez and Boyd were both arrested after after police found them in possession of a weapon.

They were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

ALSO READ: Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police

A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Lil Tjay’s Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Robbery Attempt

Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the shooting of rapper Lil Tjay has been apprehended by authorities. Tjay was reportedly the target of an attempted robbery that left the 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Another associate was also wounded. On Wednesday evening (June 22) and with the help of the New York City Police Department, the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohamed Konate in connection with the shooting. Konate, who is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and various...
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Edgewater, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson man with violent past charged with armed robbery after returning to scene of crime: police

A Jersey City man who served seven years for manslaughter has been charged with robbing a man at gunpoint at a North Bergen self-storage facility, authorities said. Miguel A. Castro, 42, was ordered detained throughout his prosecution at a virtual hearing Thursday in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge Paul DePascale. He is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, weapons’ possession, robbery, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and eluding, according to criminal complaints.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
PIX11

Man arrested in NJ shooting of Lil Tjay; 2 others hit with gun charges

EDGEWATER, NJ (PIX11) — Police arrested three men Wednesday in connection with the New Jersey shooting of rapper Lil Tjay, officials said. The rapper was one of two people shot early Wednesday in Edgewater during an attempted robbery. Police found Lil Tjay and Antoine Boyd on The Promenade after multiple 911 calls. Tjay, whose real name […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Held Hostage#Violent Crime#Promenade
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting rapper Lil Tjay, his friend during robbery attempt in N.J., officials say

A man was arrested Wednesday after he shot rapper Lil Tjay and one of his friends during a robbery attempt near an Edgewater shopping plaza, authorities said. Just after midnight, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the plaza, 14 The Promenade, and when officers arrived they found 21-year-old Tione “Lil Tjay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend, 22-year-old Bronx resident Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey cops break up vacant building party, detain dozens

WAYNE, N.J. — Police broke up an illegal party inside a vacant commercial building in Wayne, detaining dozens of revelers including a suspect in a previous robbery, authorities said Thursday. Cops learned on June 18 that the bash was being promoted on social media and was set to go down late that night, with as […]
WAYNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy