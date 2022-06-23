Rapper Lil Tjay one of two men wounded in shooting in New Jersey; 3 men arrested
Police have arrested several people after Rapper Lil Tjay was one of two men wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.Following a 911 call, police officers responded to the Promenade in Edgewater at around 12:08 a.m. Officers found a 21-year-old rapper Tione 'Lil TJay' Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds. A second 22-year-old man, identified as Antoine Boyd, was then found at a nearby gas station on River Road also with a gunshot wound. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they were being treated, one of them in critical condition. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries. An investigation led by Bergen County officials and the Edgewater Police Department revealed 27-year-old Mohamed Konate attempted to rob Merritt, Boyd and a third person, identified as 24-year-old Jeffrey Valdez, when the shooting occurred. Konate was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree armed robbery, among others. In addition, Valdez and Boyd were both arrested after after police found them in possession of a weapon. They were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. ALSO READ: Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
