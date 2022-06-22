ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police investigating ‘questionable death’ of Jaylon Ferguson

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLqUc_0gIaw1Sj00

According to Baltimore police, Northern District officers responded to reports of a “questionable death” Tuesday night regarding the passing of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson . The police department told TMZ that “investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose.”

Officers were summoned to a house in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue, located in the city’s Harwood neighborhood. Upon arrival, they found medics providing treatment to Ferguson, who was unresponsive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agiXS_0gIaw1Sj00
Ferguson, 26, played three seasons for the Ravens.
Getty Images

“Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics,” Baltimore police spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said in a statement , according to the Baltimore Sun.

Police also noted there were no signs of foul play or trauma. A medical examiner will determine Ferguson’s cause of death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4F7q_0gIaw1Sj00
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson during a game against the Rams.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fbray_0gIaw1Sj00
Ferguson after rookie camp in 2019.
AP

Ferguson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He recorded 62 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks across three seasons.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said Wednesday morning in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

