ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders owner Dan Snyder interfered with NFL probe: House panel

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRh2z_0gIavoTA00

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” to interfere with the NFL’s probe into alleged misconduct and sexual harassment at the team’s offices, a congressional committee revealed Wednesday.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a memo detailing the findings of its eight-month probe into how the team and the NFL handled the allegations.

Snyder’s lawyers used his shadow investigation to create a 100-slide dossier on the alleged victims who had made “credible public accusations of harassment” against the team, the committee’s report said.

The report also said Snyder and his lawyers sent private investigators to the homes of ex-cheerleaders and allegedly offered them “hush money” to stop them cooperating with the NFL’s probe.

The memo was released ahead of an 11 a.m. committee hearing during which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was set to testify. Snyder refused to participate in the hearing, telling the committee earlier this week he would be in France on business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC0dr_0gIavoTA00
Roger Goodell is to testify at a committee hearing today.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Congress had launched its investigation into the Commanders’ workplace culture in October after the NFL declined to release its findings about the independent review it had carried out on the team.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wB1a1_0gIavoTA00 Commanders’ Snyder shrugs off House panel again, cites ‘business conflict’

That investigation, which resulted in the Commanders — formerly known as the Washington Redskins – being fined $10 million , was sparked by a Washington Post report in 2020 that detailed allegations from dozens of women who claimed they had been sexually harassed or verbally abused while working for the team.

More allegations emerged during a roundtable discussion held by the committee in February, including accusations that Goodell helped cover up the misconduct.

Six ex-employees also leveled new allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Snyder during that roundtable, including one who said the owner instructed his video department to create a sexually suggestive video of cheerleaders exposing their private areas.

Snyder, who has owned the team since 1999, called the February allegations “outright lies.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
Person
Dan Snyder
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy