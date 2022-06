MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO