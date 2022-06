KING – West Stokes’ Zoe Davis’s hard work and determination has paid off as the recent graduate earned a scholarship for cheerleading at Campbell University. “I’ve been cheering for 14 years and it has been the only thing that I could control, it was my safe haven,” said the cheerleader. “Since the first time I stepped on Campbell’s campus, I knew this is where I wanted to go to college. I first went to the school during a cheer camp when I was a sophomore. It didn’t feel like a college then, it felt more like a high school, like home.

