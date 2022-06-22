ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit in Hampton

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - A pedestrian has died from injuries following a crash that took place early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:48 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a pedestrian crash that had just occurred in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

When officers arrived they found a 46-year-old man who had been struck by a passing vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.

13News Now

Suffolk shooting leaves two hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 6100 Block of Brookwood Drive in Suffolk Friday night. Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated their wounds and took them to the hospital, the Suffolk Police Department said. Police said 26-year-old Herschel Watkins and 31-year-old Ladonta Myrick ran...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man dies after being hit by car in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a person in the Wythe part of the city Wednesday morning. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., dispatchers got a call about a crash near West Pembroke Avenue and G Street, the police division said. Officers later found a 46-year-old man who was seriously hurt after being hit by a car.
HAMPTON, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

Thursday evening (June 16) state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 PM, the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Jonathan L. Myrick, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. Myrick was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
