Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - A pedestrian has died from injuries following a crash that took place early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:48 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a pedestrian crash that had just occurred in the area of West Pembroke Avenue and G Street.

When officers arrived they found a 46-year-old man who had been struck by a passing vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been placed at this time.

