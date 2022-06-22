ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 284

boobook
3d ago

no just watch politicians in the government are going to use monkeypox or polio to keep us locked down during the election just watch it won't work with covid anymore people are tired of it

Reply(5)
136
stePHa
3d ago

They are telling the UN jabbed to take the jab because it works and then telling the jabbed to get a booster because the jab doesn’t work. All the while telling everyone that the UN jabbed are putting the jabbed in danger by not getting the jab that did not protect the jabbed. Someone is lying to we the people. !!

Reply(7)
68
Darren Parker
3d ago

everyone i know that is vaccinated has covid now for 2 weeks. everyone that I know that isn't sick is unvaccinated including myself. my wife has been coughing around me for 2 weeks now. .oh how I love my immune system.

Reply(1)
45
