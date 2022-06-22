ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Wear OS 3 is no longer a Samsung-exclusive with the Montblanc Summit 3 debut

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Montblanc has announced what could be the first smartwatch running Wear OS 3 since Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series.
  • The Montblanc Summit 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset.
  • It will be available to purchase on July 15 for $1,290.

Wear OS 3 has yet to make its way to any non-Samsung smartwatch model since its debut at Google's I/O event a year ago, but that's about to change with the unveiling of Montblanc's new smartwatch.

The luxury brand announced today the Montblanc Summit 3, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. Montblanc's latest smartwatch, like its previous models — most notably the Summit 2+ — comes with a hefty price tag. The Summit 3 will cost $1,290 and will be up for grabs worldwide on July 15 (via 9to5Google ).

Montblanc's successor to the Summit 2 series offers the same set of features you'd expect from a smartwatch. It includes a fitness app with sleep tracking. The Summit 3 is also capable of measuring your blood oxygen levels. Of course, several watch face options are also available.

It will ship in black, gray, and bicolor colorways. There's an option for a rubber and leather band. Like the Summit 2, the latest smartwatch will have a 42mm case size. The Summit 3 will also feature a rotating crown and two additional buttons.

It is likely to be the first non-Samsung wearable running Wear OS 3 , assuming Fossil, Mobvoi, Michael Kors, TAG Heuer, Hublot, Diesel, or Skagen doesn't release their own Wear OS 3-powered timepiece anytime soon. TAG Heuer, in particular, unveiled the Connected Calibre E4 for $1800 earlier this year, but it has yet to hit store shelves.

The latest version of Wear OS promises significant improvements to Google’s operating system for your wrist. However, it hasn't been available on a wider range of smartwatch brands, unless you own Samsung's best Android smartwatch : the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic .

Montblanc's announcement means we will finally have a chance to experience the software without Samsung's apps and services layered on top. Wear OS 3 promises improved battery life and faster load times, among others.

