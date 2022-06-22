ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Another Major Florida Law Enforcement Group Endorses Sen. Rubio Over Democratic “Chief” Demings

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEDA7_0gIaub1w00

A fourth major law enforcement group in Florida has endorsed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio over his Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief in Orlando.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police, one of the two major law enforcement unions in the state, backed the GOP incumbent.

Florida FOP President Steve Zona said in a statement, “This endorsement was a unanimous vote of our members present at our state conference this year. Val Demings’ positions change as much as the wind direction changes, while Senator Rubio stands like an oak tree. Val Demings abandoned law enforcement when we needed her most.”

As The Free Press has reported over the past few weeks , Rubio has nailed down the support of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, 55 county sheriffs around Florida including everyone in the Tampa Bay region, and the Police Benevolent Association, the state’s other major police union.

In the news: Rays Notebook: Injured Lists Continues To Grow; Paredes’ 3-Homer Game

In his own remarks, Rubio said, “I want to begin by thanking all of you. Thanking you for your service to our country, to our communities, and for this endorsement. It’s a tremendous honor.”

“This country is going through a historic crime wave. And the ones who pay the price for these stupid laws and crazy decisions are the people wearing the uniform. As long as I’m a U.S. senator, I will always be strong on the side of the men and women in uniform that keep us safe.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 83

Jeff Kruse
3d ago

Why would anyone vote for Rubio, he has done nothing at all as a Senator. He is worthless unless you are a corporation and need his vote.

Reply(25)
29
Marching 100
3d ago

no one heard from Rubio until it's like now, reelection time. Regardless of what you think about his opponent, just take a look at him 1st on how he could care less about his constituents and their love ones being killed or threatened by the lack of sensible gun control over money. A vote for Rubio is a vote for death.

Reply(2)
23
Fla sun
3d ago

We all know the democratic party says anything & everything to GET you VOTE then they FORGET all they promised. She is linked to the ●DEFUND the police ●BAN fossil fuel & coal mines in the 🇺🇸 USA●Ban your guns & ammo● working in censorship of your internet opinions & speech

Reply(1)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Governor signs legislation cracking down on transport of illegal aliens into Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Reacts to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

As black clouds threatened rain, about 20 pro-choice protesters lined Florida Avenue in front Southgate Shopping Plaza Friday evening, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion, allowing each state to rule on the matter. Cheryl Alexander, 64, held...
LAKELAND, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
floridapolitics.com

One of Florida’s biggest unions backs Charlie Crist for Governor

The endorsement for the former Republican Governor exhibits his mainstream Democratic bona fides in the coming election. One of the state’s largest unions weighed in on the heavily contested Democratic Primary and in what they called a “landslide” vote Friday, decided Charlie Crist is the best candidate to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Democratic#Gop#The Free Press
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes hospital district conversion bill

Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB 1260. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have set up a process for independent hospital districts to convert into private nonprofit entities. Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB...
FORT MYERS, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, Hello Dobbs

It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) will likely have to wait for a decision in the Florida Supreme Court before being finally settled as law. But on Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested the Sunshine State could go further in the era of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which was decided 5-4 Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Action News Jax

DeSantis turns down alimony overhaul for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state’s alimony laws. DeSantis’ veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Roe v. Wade: Is abortion legal in Florida?

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, effectively ending all federal protections on abortion. What it means for Florida: Abortions are currently legal in Florida up to the 24th week of pregnancy. But starting July 1, a new law set to take effect will ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The big picture: Abortion rights are protected under the state's constitution due to a Florida Supreme Court precedent that "recognized that the right of privacy in the state constitution protects abortion,"...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy