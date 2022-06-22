Another Major Florida Law Enforcement Group Endorses Sen. Rubio Over Democratic “Chief” Demings

A fourth major law enforcement group in Florida has endorsed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio over his Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief in Orlando.

The Florida Fraternal Order of Police, one of the two major law enforcement unions in the state, backed the GOP incumbent.

Florida FOP President Steve Zona said in a statement, “This endorsement was a unanimous vote of our members present at our state conference this year. Val Demings’ positions change as much as the wind direction changes, while Senator Rubio stands like an oak tree. Val Demings abandoned law enforcement when we needed her most.”

As The Free Press has reported over the past few weeks , Rubio has nailed down the support of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, 55 county sheriffs around Florida including everyone in the Tampa Bay region, and the Police Benevolent Association, the state’s other major police union.

In his own remarks, Rubio said, “I want to begin by thanking all of you. Thanking you for your service to our country, to our communities, and for this endorsement. It’s a tremendous honor.”

“This country is going through a historic crime wave. And the ones who pay the price for these stupid laws and crazy decisions are the people wearing the uniform. As long as I’m a U.S. senator, I will always be strong on the side of the men and women in uniform that keep us safe.”

