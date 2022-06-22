ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens linebacker dead at 26

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3retyz_0gIauAOR00


Baltimore Ravens L inebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, the team confirmed Wednesday.

The cause of death is currently unknown, with Baltimore police investigating the circumstances around Ferguson's death.

NFL CONSIDERS NIXING PRO BOWL, CITING POOR QUALITY OF PLAY

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said . "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."


Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday, praising the NFL player.

"He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," Lawson said. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend."


Ferguson played college football for Louisiana Tech, where he become the all-time sack leader in FBS college football with 45 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He was drafted by the Ravens in the 3rd round in the 2019 NFL draft. Ferguson played three seasons until his death.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Saints: Alvin Kamara bracing for major NFL suspension

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly bracing for a major suspension of at least six games from the NFL. The suspension is pertaining to events that happened over Pro Bowl weekend, per Pro Football Talk. While much of the focus around the league is on Deshaun Watson,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#College Football#Baltimore Police#American Football#Baltimore Ravens L#Louisiana Tech#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy