Baltimore Ravens linebacker dead at 26



Baltimore Ravens L inebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26, the team confirmed Wednesday.

The cause of death is currently unknown, with Baltimore police investigating the circumstances around Ferguson's death.

NFL CONSIDERS NIXING PRO BOWL, CITING POOR QUALITY OF PLAY

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said . "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."



Ferguson's agent, Safarrah Lawson, confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday, praising the NFL player.

"He was a wonderful young man full of love and life," Lawson said. "He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend."



Ferguson played college football for Louisiana Tech, where he become the all-time sack leader in FBS college football with 45 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He was drafted by the Ravens in the 3rd round in the 2019 NFL draft. Ferguson played three seasons until his death.