Lake George, NY

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to visit Heroes Hideout

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk4jw_0gIatKFu00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The self-proclaimed “headquarters for everything WWE,” Heroes Hideout in Lake George announced Monday that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Rikishi is set to pay a visit this August. The event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on August 27, and presents an opportunity for Capital Region wrestling fans to meet one of the all-time greats.

Autographs and photos are each $40. A combo deal will cost you $60, and VIP packages are available for $120 a piece.

Heroes Hideout is located at 289 Canada Street. The store is open every day except for Tuesday in the summer months, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

