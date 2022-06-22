WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to visit Heroes Hideout
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The self-proclaimed “headquarters for everything WWE,” Heroes Hideout in Lake George announced Monday that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Rikishi is set to pay a visit this August. The event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on August 27, and presents an opportunity for Capital Region wrestling fans to meet one of the all-time greats.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!
Autographs and photos are each $40. A combo deal will cost you $60, and VIP packages are available for $120 a piece.
Heroes Hideout is located at 289 Canada Street. The store is open every day except for Tuesday in the summer months, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0