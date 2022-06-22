Summer Garden Tour to be held in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warrensburgh Beautification Inc . (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brief histories of the gardens will be provided to enhance the experience of the tour.

The event’s self-guided tour will feature both public and private gardens in Warrensburg and surrounding areas. Raffle prizes will be donated by local businesses and proceeds will benefit the Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail.

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)

Charlie Nardozzi’s presentation on container and small space gardening will begin at 3 p.m. and will explore topics such as different containers for different situations, vertical gardening, growing fruits in pots, raised bed gardening, succession planting, fertilization, and pest control. Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, speaker, and radio and television personality.

Tickets are available before July 9 at Edward Jones, Miller Antiques and More, and the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market Programs . Tickets purchased in advance cost $15 and tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $20.

