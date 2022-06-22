ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

Summer Garden Tour to be held in Warrensburg

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warrensburgh Beautification Inc . (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brief histories of the gardens will be provided to enhance the experience of the tour.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

The event’s self-guided tour will feature both public and private gardens in Warrensburg and surrounding areas. Raffle prizes will be donated by local businesses and proceeds will benefit the Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4lnJ_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUCNv_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h856Y_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHxNg_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLC3B_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOlxr_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZJYG_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epOkr_0gIasy9p00
    Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) is presenting a Summer Garden Tour and Presentation on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo: Teresa Whalen)
Bash Bish Falls access closed for the summer

Charlie Nardozzi’s presentation on container and small space gardening will begin at 3 p.m. and will explore topics such as different containers for different situations, vertical gardening, growing fruits in pots, raised bed gardening, succession planting, fertilization, and pest control. Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, speaker, and radio and television personality.

Tickets are available before July 9 at Edward Jones, Miller Antiques and More, and the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market Programs . Tickets purchased in advance cost $15 and tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Adirondack Wine and Food Festival back in action Saturday

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s heat did not keep people away from the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival. Owner of the festival and co-owner of the Adirondack Winery, Sasha Pardy, says, “well we had about 4,000 people today. We expect about 3,000 tomorrow. It’s a beautiful day in Lake George and people are here sampling […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warrensburg, NY
Sports
City
Warrensburg, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Gardening
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Abortion vigils set in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls

Congress Park in Saratoga Springs and City Hall in Glens Falls are two locations to host Planned Parenthood events on Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gatherings are two of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Great Escape Fully Open for Season With 1 Major Change! What Is It?

When Six Flags Great Escape opens in Queensbury, you know Summer has officially arrived! As of today the park will be open 7 days a week! The water park will be open each day from 12 noon until 5:30pm and the amusement park will be open each day from 11am until 6pm. There will be some extended hours for holidays and weekends from now until Monday September 5th, Labor Day.
QUEENSBURY, NY
vigourtimes.com

Hadley property has a Hollywood twist

HADLEY — It’s hard to believe anyone would equate the rustic, quiet town of Hadley with glitz and glamour. Yet back in the 1950s, a farm on Dean Mountain Road was a gathering place for Hollywood and Broadway elites – Mickey Rooney, Humphrey Bogart, Debbie Reynolds, Nat King Cole, Perry Como and later, chess legend Bobby Fischer. They often flew in on its private airstrip to visit and stay with the stage and film lyricist Joseph McCarthy Jr., and his wife, actress Veronica Lake, famed for her sexy peek-a-boo hairstyle and femme fatal roles.
HADLEY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy