Detroit, MI

17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch

By ED WHITE, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013 was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court. Ted Wafer was convicted of...

