Williamsport, PA

Grant helps Penn College ‘manufacture’ career exploration

pct.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national foundation devoted to manufacturing’s future is teaming with Pennsylvania College of Technology to spark interest among high schoolers in the sector’s rewarding careers. Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, provided a $2,000 grant for the college to...

pctoday.pct.edu

NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming College student secures future with Department of Defense

Williamsport, Pa. — One Lycoming College student has earned a spot in a Department of Defense (DoD) program that provides funding and secures job placement with the DoD. Astrophysics major and international public policy minor Katherine Travis of Bernville, Pa., is the first Lycoming College student to win a place in the DoD's SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, which combines educational and workforce development opportunities for STEM students. The highly competitive program...
pct.edu

Golf Classic raises record $140,000-plus for scholarships

The 36th Annual Penn College Foundation Golf Classic, featuring six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate, recently raised a record-setting $140,360 for student scholarships at Pennsylvania College of Technology. With this year’s support, the Penn College Foundation Golf Classic Scholarship Fund now totals nearly $2.1 million. Proceeds from the annual Golf...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical names new Emergency Medicine physician

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022. As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Columbia-Montour Visitor's Bureau announces winner of annual covered bridge contest

For another year running, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has presented the winner of the Covered Bridge Photo Contest with a speciality-made puzzle picturing the bridge. This year's winner is Parr’s Mill Covered Bridge in Columbia County. The puzzle will be released in the fall as the twelfth installment in the Visitors Bureau’s limited edition series. Ben Prepelka took the winning snapshot of the Parr’s Mill Bridge. Born and raised in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Sawhorse Cafe bids community farewell—for now!

Williamsport, Pa. — The Sawhorse Cafe in Williamsport has announced a temporary closure as owners Jesse and Hannah Darrow take time to relax and “reassess” after a strenuous period as a small restaurant business. Now is the time to reflect on their history and their vision going forward. The cafe, located on 303 Washington Blvd, opened in April 2015 and evolved into a staple in the local community over the past seven years. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

North Schuylkill School Board Member Resigns; Interested Candidates to Apply

A North Schuylkill School Board Member officially resigned from her position Wednesday evening. Suzanne O'Neill, of Gordon, has spent decades serving the North Schuylkill School District. She spent over 20 years as an art teacher for the district, and then nearly a decade on school board after she retired. During...
GORDON, PA
wkok.com

Bucknell Team Sharing ‘Agnes Revisited’ Stories This Week

LEWISBURG – For some residents of The Valley, the 50th anniversary of Agnes has been a milestone, but for a Bucknell professor and a student, it’s been a ‘made for research’ opportunity. Andrew Stuhl, Bucknell Associate Professor, and chair of the Department of Environmental Studies and...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

New outlet store to open in downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Rotella’s restaurant in State College will be home to a new outlet store from a popular family owned farm in the area. Way Fruit Farm will be opening its new store along Calder Way Alley in downtown where they will be selling fresh fruit with a café and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
beckersasc.com

The Surgery Center of Pottsville to close

The Surgery Center of Pottsville (Pa.) is closing on June 28 after 17 years in operation. Several recent physician-owner departures and retirements have made it challenging to run the business efficiently, The Republican & Herald reported June 23.. The ASC opened with 13 surgeons in 2006, but now has only nine physicians, with one David Abraham, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, planning to move to Florida.
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals calling for termination of Williamsport Area School's superintendent

Williamsport, Pa. — The entirety of the Woodward Township Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Williamsport Area School District demanding the termination of Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Bowers. This comes in the wake of 30 felony charges being filed against High School principal, Roger Freed. Freed is accused of sexual contact with a minor student, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to a minor. He allegedly engaged a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Danville Area School District Superintendent Stepping Down

DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District is looking for a new superintendent. Dr. Ricki Boyle is leaving to take a new position in the Bloomsburg district next month; she’s been superintendent for about two years. Boyle says she was hired by Bloomsburg Area School District school board...
DANVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania bill would require Penn State to provide whereabouts and condition of Paterno statue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the Joe Paterno statue. The sponsor of the amendment, State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Butler/Beaver/Lawrence), has attached it to Senate Bill 1283, which is an act providing funding for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Counties team up for Black Fly Suppression Operation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the large population of black flies in NEPA, tourism and outdoor activities are difficult to enjoy because of the number of flies. However, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA-DEP) has come up with a black fly control program that involves impacted counties partnering together. According to Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Marcellus Shale Impact Fee Continues Big Impacts Locally

HARRISBURG – State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) says the Marcellus Shale Impact Fee continues to deliver millions to county and local governments in his district, including Union County. Senator Yaw says approximately $234 million was distributed statewide in the most recent round of funding based on natural gas...
UNION COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Geisinger building $500M orthopedic ASC, hospital

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital, orthopedic surgery center, assisted living facility, welcome center and parking garage, according to northcentralpa.com. Last year, Geisinger bought more than 70 acres of property for $17 million, and it recently broke ground there on a...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport School administrators break silence on charges filed against principal

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Area School District has released a statement after more than a day concerning the 30 felony counts of sexual intercourse with a minor that High School Principal Roger Freed is facing. Freed is alleged to have carried out a seven year relationship with the former student who is accusing Freed. The statement was released by the district's Executive Director of Public Relations, Greg Hayes. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

New Northumberland County Rail Trail Could Cost $14 Million

COAL TOWNSHIP – We’re getting our first estimate on the cost, about $14 million, for the proposed Northumberland County Rail Trail. According to a feasibility study posted on the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) website, the estimated cost is $14.27 million. The grant funded plan was recently accepted by the state DCNR and the AOAA Authority.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

