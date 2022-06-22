ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake opens new Welcome Center

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIAN LAKE | On June 18, the Town of Indian Lake held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open its brand-new Welcome Center. The dreary weather didn't seem to dim the townsfolks' spirits, as the...

