ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How big is California’s historic budget, visualized

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vs6LG_0gIasNwI00

(BCN) — A little more than $300 billion.

That’s the price tag of the budget for the coming year, which the California Legislature approved last week. The surplus alone has reached a record-high $97 billion. And while the budget process is not final — legislative leaders will now have to negotiate with Gov. Gavin Newsom on the finer details of that budget — that staggering number can be difficult to put into perspective.

Comparing that number to other, more tangible, things provides a better grasp of scale.

The total budget surplus of approximately $1 billion is equivalent to:

  • a $7,500 vacation for everyone in California
  • 6.2 million Tesla Model 3s, enough for everyone ages 25-34 in California
  • 3 times the estimated cost for the high-speed rail
  • 1.2 times Texas’s current two-year budget
  • 2 times the federal student loan debt for California students

In recent years, a large chunk of California’s “general fund” revenue — where the bulk of spending happens — comes from the state’s personal income tax. That means it relies heavily on stock market performance and a progressive tax system drawing large sums from the wealthiest residents. This has locked the state into a cycle of boom and bust, dependent on how the overall economy is faring.

And how does projected general fund spending for this coming year, which as of Newsom’s revised budget in May reaches $227 billion, compare to previous budgets once we account for inflation?

Starting in the mid-1970s the budget was a little more than $50 billion, adjusted for 2022 value, and growing at a shallow rate.

KRON On is streaming news live now

But like the revenue chart from a venture capitalist daydream, the budget just keeps going up and to the right since then. As revenue is largely tied to the stock market, the growth slows during recessions. See the clear dip that took place during the Great Recession in 2008. See also that the current record-high inflation cuts against the huge budget, resulting in a dip. Spending didn’t go down, but the amount of stuff the state can buy with all its billions certainly did.

Although the Legislature approved the budget, there is still work to be done before it is enacted. What lawmakers approved is essentially a blueprint to meet the June 15 constitutional deadline to approve a budget or face no pay. There are still policy disagreements between the Legislature and Newsom, particularly around how to help alleviate the impacts of inflation on people’s wallets.

As the latest budget gets finalized through a series of “trailer bills” the dollar amounts will shift slightly. And the shape and size of any future budget is an action item for the future. But if history is any guide, we’ll see another record-breaker in the future.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Supreme Court ruling may impact California gun permit law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating New Yorkers no longer need to show an actual need to carry a concealed handgun could impact whether California sheriffs who issue concealed weapons permits have discretion to deny someone who otherwise is eligible. Under California law, a concealed carry permit can be issued if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom to sign bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will sign into law in the coming days Assembly Bill 1666, which will protect abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states. The bill would “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Sen. Alex Padilla, other legislatures send letter to DOT asking for more time to use relief funds

(BCN) — California Sen. Alex Padilla joined Texas Sen. John Cornyn and other legislative leaders Wednesday signing a bipartisan letter urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to give states more time to use relief funds for transportation repair projects after natural disasters. The letter asks the transportation agency to extend the initial deadline for beginning […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Lawmakers react to SCOTUS decision on guns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California elected officials are responding forcefully to the United States Supreme Court’s decision today, ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s law denying most people a concealed-carry permit is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) had the most direct […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

707 area codes are running out, CPUC says

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — If you love your 707 area code and you want a new phone number, you will have to grab one before the end of 2023. The California Public Utilities Commission acted to ensure that phone numbers continue to be available to meet the demand in the geographic region served by the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Legislation advances to allow takeaway cocktail sales at bars

(BCN) — California residents may soon be able to order takeaway cocktails with fewer restrictions, after a state Assembly committee approved the legislation Wednesday. The bill would eliminate a requirement for customers to order a bona fide meal with their drink purchases — meaning bars that don’t serve food could sell alcohol to go. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Budget Surplus#Personal Income Tax#Budget Process#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KRON4 News

Is it worth it to switch to an electric car?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The cost to fuel up is hovering just below $7 per gallon across California. Some people are coughing up $100 to fill up their tank. With little relief in sight, drivers are turning to another option – electric vehicles, or EVs. Although just about 3.5% of all sales are electric, that’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy