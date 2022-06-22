ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man arrested for threatening hospital employees, later slingshotting local business

By Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — A Jennings man was arrested last week after he allegedly threatened employees at Jennings American Legion and then later damaged a local business with what appeared to be a slingshot, according to the Jennings Police Department (JPD).

Heath Broussard, 41 of Jennings, was charged with simple assault and criminal damage to property.

JPD responded to Jennings American Legion in reference to threats being made to employees on June 16. Officers obtained statements from the victims as well as a description of the suspect. They then reviewed video surveillance and positively identified him as Broussard.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a complaint from a local business about damage to property. Surveillance video there showed Broussard in front of the business, holding what appeared to be a slingshot. The video showed Broussard pulling back the slingshot and releasing it, causing the front door of the business to shatter.

Officers were able to locate Broussard and arrest him on the charges listed above. He was transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

