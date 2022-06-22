ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northview, MI

Heartwarming Appreciation Of GR Teacher Goes Viral

By Jojo Girard
 3 days ago
The standing ovation given to a Northview English teacher has been viewed over 6 million times. Sheridan Steelman Taught For 50 Years At Northview High School. When she taught her final class, I don't believe Mrs. Steelman ever expected that the students there would line the hallways leading to the door,...

