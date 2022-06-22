ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Biological mother of West brothers breaks silence, files multi-million lawsuit

By Christian Galeno
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVmJe_0gIas3N100

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — Eighteen months after Orrin and Orson West disappeared from the home of their adoptive parents in California City, the boys’ biological mother is breaking her silence.

“This is really hard to talk about,” said an emotional Ryan Dean, speaking to the public for the first time at a news conference in San Francisco since the day her biological sons went missing. “You guys ruined my life.”

Joined by her parents, Dana Moorer and Leif Dean, the family announced the federal lawsuit filed Friday against the state Department of Social Services, Kern County Human Services, and Jacqueline and Trezell West.

Read more coverage on the missing Cal City boys

The Dean-Moorers seek $40 million in damages for alleged civil rights violations. The family says their lawsuit against the state and county stems from the decision to remove the children from their biological parents eventually placing them in a dangerous situation.

“My family and I have been treated unfairly,” said Moorer. “No apologies, no respect, there is nothing.”

Dean’s father, Leif, says the tragedy they’ve had to live in is one they hope no other family has ever experienced.

“I hate that this happened to my daughter,” said Dean. “This is my baby girl here, there is nothing else to do than just mourn and ensure that Kern County pays for their negligence.”

Representing the Moorer-Dean’s is San Francisco-based civil rights attorney Waukeen McCoy. McCoy believes the actions taken by county agencies to remove the children are in direct violation of the Family First Act of 2016.

“Each of them [county, state, Wests] interfered,” said McCoy. “With the reunification of and the preservation of the family.”

In April, McCoy filed a claim on behalf of Dean and Moorer. Since then, McCoy says the county rejected the claim and instead delegated the matter to county counsel, and the state failed to respond.

In 2016, Dean was suspected of child abuse after her she took her oldest son Orrin to Memorial Hospital for a broken leg. According to the suit, Dean filed reunification requests and completed parenting classes to regain custody but had no luck.  In 2017, she gave birth to Orson only to have him removed a week later.

“To lose my child and to take my second child for a week and then lose him, it hurts,” said Dean.

In late 2018, both boys were removed from a foster home and placed with the Wests. Afterward, Dean noticed during visits that her children seemed scared and were losing weight, and Orson had scratches on his face, the suit says.

“I just want answers,” said Moorer. “Why? Why Kern County? What was the purpose of not giving them to me?”

Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California City

In the suit, Moorer claims to have filed a request to have the children placed with her, but in 2019 the department revoked Dean’s parental rights “without explanation,” and denied Moorer’s request.

17 News has attempted to get a comment from the county but has yet to respond.

The boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with murder and other offenses in their deaths. They’re due back in court next month.

“Placing the children in the home of the Wests’ was a state-created danger,” said McCoy. “My clients want to make certain that this gut-wrenching loss does not happen to another family in the future.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

Crystal Moore
2d ago

Those babies never had a chance from start. everything will come to the light and everyone that has failed those kids will be held accountable GOD KNOWS EVERYTHING

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

BPD sergeant details 'meticulous and expansive' four-year investigation into Bakersfield 3 defendant Matthew Queen

Bakersfield Police Sgt. Chad Garrett said the phrase encapsulates his four-year investigation into the death of Micah Holsonbake, 35, a member of the Bakersfield 3. Countless detective hours, witness interviews and scores of search warrants dominated his investigation, which ultimately culminated in a murder conviction. “Sgt. Garrett ... would sit...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
California City, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Sheriff's Office Receives Over Two Dozen Requests for Concealed Carry Permits After SCOTUS Strikes Down NY Gun Law

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving these applications. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County to lift indoor mask mandate, aligns with CA guidance

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials announced Friday they will be lifting the county’s mask mandate in most indoor public settings, effective 12:01 a.m. on June 25. The county said it will go back to aligning with California’s face masking guidance. Alameda County health officials cited local COVID-19 trends on their decision […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dean
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Hells Angels Members Convicted of Murder

Two members of the Sonoma County chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club have been convicted of murder. Santa Rosa residents Jonathan Nelson and Russell Taylor Ott were convicted Wednesday, following a nine-week trial. A member of the Fresno County Hells Angels was also found guilty. They killed a fellow Hells Angels member in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors say the three men believed the victim was causing problems for the Sonoma County chapter and arranged to have him killed. The man was shot in the head in Fresno.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Castro Muni killing, victim ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tesla Fire In Alameda County Grows To Over 500 Acres

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tesla Fire burning across Alameda County has grown to 524 acres, said Cal Fire. The fire is located 11 miles southeast of Livermore and is currently 75% contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment. The origin of the fire has not been reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrest boy on suspicion of homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a boy on suspicion of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man. Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Santa Rosa Ave. in Lamont to a report of a shooting, according to a KCSO news release. David Garcia Bruno, 19, died in an apparent homicide, deputies said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy