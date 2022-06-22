ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

O’Connor, other state AG’s ask for federal investigation after attacks on pro-life groups

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Abortion in Oklahoma FILE - Dani Thayer, left, and Marina Lanae, right, both of Tulsa, Okla., hold pro-choice signs at the state Capitol, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday, May 25 signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to a Texas law that was passed last year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File) (Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is asking federal officials to investigate reported acts of violence against pro-life groups across the country.

O’Connor and Attorney Generals from 18 other states wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for an investigation. The letter comes after reported attacks at pregnancy crisis centers in Wisconsin, Oregon, and New York.

Federal agents are investigating the attacks. No suspect information has been released, but the letter signed by O’Connor suggests that a group called Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for the attacks.

Jane’s Revenge is an extremist pro-choice group. They have published “Night of Rage,” a call for violence if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court justices are expected to release a decision involving Roe v. Wade this week.

As we inch closer to a decision, politicians are concerned about violent protests.

“We cannot tolerate assaults on religious and pro-life groups,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “U.S. Attorney General Garland’s disregard for lawlessness and religious discrimination is unacceptable. I am urging him to investigate these attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice. He knows he is not protecting these citizens.”

Abortion clinics are also preparing for violence if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In Oklahoma, O’Connor has offered state resources to federal agents as they investigate. Leaders from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia also signed the letter addressed to Garland.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will be illegal in Oklahoma with few exceptions.

Comments / 2

Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma House District 46 representative seeks reelection; 3 Republican candidates compete for primary nomination

Democratic incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, facing no primary challenger, vies for a third term as the representative for District 46 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as three Republican hopefuls compete for the party’s nomination. Sassan Moghadam (R) Sparked by the “unchecked” government’s “abuse” of power, Sassan Moghadam, owner of...
Person
Merrick Garland
Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban, including offering clemency to any doctor convicted and not appointing prosecutors who would enforce the prohibition.
WISCONSIN STATE
