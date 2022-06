$6-29 Before Andria’s even opens its doors at 11 a.m., a line usually has already formed. Tourists visiting Ventura Harbor from far and wide come in search of clam chowder (possibly in that sourdough bowl) and fish and chips — those classics that seem like a must on any trip to the coast. But out-of-towners aren’t the only ones queueing up: Just as many locals are happy to wait their turn to place an order at the counter, because in these parts, everyone knows that Andria’s is one of the best places, period, for fresh seafood.

VENTURA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO