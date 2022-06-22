ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 7 could be weaker than expected - and that's okay

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlV5i_0gIarhQv00
(Image credit: Google)

When the Google Pixel 7 series was teased in May 2022, we were told that it had the Tensor 2 chipset, the Google-made chipset that follows on from the chip it debuted in the Google Pixel 6 series. We've just heard our first leak about this upcoming component, and it's a surprising one.

Bear with us here, because the source is convoluted: someone managed to buy a locked Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype, and sent its boot logs (the only remaining bit of accessible information) to Telegram channel Google News | EN (opens in new tab) (presumably nothing to do with Google's own news tool of the same name).

This channel then shared the key information: the upcoming phones apparently will have the same screens as their predecessors, and the Tensor 2 chipset will apparently be incredibly similar to the original. Take all of this information with a pinch of salt, due to the curious nature of the source - but it's interesting to dig into.

If there are limited component changes in the chipset, it means the Pixel 7 likely won't have that much processing power over its Pixel 6 predecessor - it doesn't mean it'll be identical, because Google could add more AI smarts, but don't expect a super-powerful Android.

That fact might disappoint you - after all, newer models of phones are expected to be more powerful - but in reality, it really isn't an issue.

Analysis: better is worse

Each new iteration of Android processor is supposed to be faster than the last. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is supposed to be faster than the 888, which is supposed to be faster than the 865, which is supposed to be faster than the 855 (for example).

However, in practice things aren't that simple, and we can prove that by looking at benchmarks. At TechRadar, we use the Geekbench 5 test to see how fast phones are in a lab, though other sites use alternatives. And it's been showing us something very interesting of late.

Phones using 2021's top-end Snapdragon 888 chip generally performed equally to ones using its predecessor, the 865 - and those on the newest 8 Gen 1 frequently underperform both.

Partly, this is because these newer chips have horrible overheating issues, which can cause performance to drop rapidly under use - and there's something to be said for newer chips excelling in ways that benchmark tests don't pick up on.

But the simple fact of the matter is, phones have gotten to the point where they're fast enough. You don't need a mobile to be any snappier if your fingers aren't fast enough to need it, or if game graphics have topped out what small screens can do.

Instead, new chips focus more on power optimization and efficiency, new camera capabilities and improved AI smarts. Being powerful or fast isn't as important anymore as being smart is.

So it's likely that Google is simply catering to audience use, and is focusing less on power and more on everything else. And that'd fit with its modus operandi - it's always leaned heavily on AI smarts for things like photography and smart assistants.

So if the Pixel 7 doesn't wow in benchmark tests, that's okay - the phone will likely have improvements in many other areas, and it'll still be a contender for our list of the best smartphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0gIarhQv00

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iPads are about to lose a pretty useful feature with iOS 16

Following the launch of iOS 16 later this fall, you will no longer be able to use an iPad as a smart home hub to control HomeKit devices. The news comes by way of iOS developer and MacRumors writer Steve Moser who dug through the code of iOS 16 Beta 2. He posted his findings on a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that goes through some of the other changes coming to Apple devices.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google News#Android#Smart Phone#Google Pixel 7 Pro#Ai
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

What does Samsung have in store for the 2023 flagship series?. Samsung continues to be the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. A huge reason for its astonishing success is the popularity of its Galaxy S line. Over the years, the Galaxy S line has become synonymous with Android, being some of the most well-known and most revered devices in the market. In 2023, we expect that to continue with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Confirmed: Adverts are coming to Netflix

Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed what has been an open secret for a while; adverts are coming to Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sarandos confirmed reports that were leaked in the second week of May and revealed that a cheaper, advert-supported tier of Netflix is on the way.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Shop a Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones Starting at Just $140

Looking for a "new" phone, but don't actually want to pay for a new phone? Don't worry, there's a huge market out there for older refurbished models, and you can save hundreds compared with buying new from a carrier or retailer. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurb Android phones on sale starting at just $140. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

6 things to look out for when choosing an air fryer

We all love an air fryer, right? They’ve become one of the fastest growing pieces of kitchen tech, with many households in the US and UK joining the low-fat frying fun. Currys (in the UK) alone reported a 133% spike in air fryer sales earlier this year as we all seek quicker and healthier ways to bake and cook our favorite foods. But what if you are yet to jump onto the air frying bandwagon?
LIFESTYLE
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped to feature new and improved selfie cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive in early 2023 as Samsung's next-gen traditional flagship lineup. Not much has been confirmed about the phones but a new report now claims the S23 and S23+ could get an interesting improvement. Supposedly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ could arrive...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

Samsung makes a lot of smartphones, tackling several price points, but their devices above $300 offer some of the best quality hardware and performance for the buck. It is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these devices have some great options priced below them. Thus, in this article, we will be going over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus could gain an overdue selfie camera upgrade

A new sensor opens the door for more detailed selfies and better electronic stabilization. Samsung is apparently thinking about upgrading the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus selfie camera. The company might offer a 12MP camera next year instead of the 10MP sensor. This would be the first resolution upgrade since...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone launched

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy F13 and the handset is going to be launched in India. The new Galaxy F13 smartphone will go on sale in India on the 29thj of June and the handset will retail for INR 11,999 which is about $154 at the current exchange rate.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Uh oh, malicious Windows shortcuts are making a return

At least two threat actors have recently been observed distributing malicious Windows shortcut files designed to infect victims with malware. Late last week, cybersecurity researchers from Varonis reported seeing the dreaded Emotet threat actor, as well as the lesser-known Golden Chickens group (AKA Venom Spider), distributing .ZIP archives via email, and in those archives, .LNK files.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy