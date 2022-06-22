ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures and TV schedule: YOUR complete guide to all 31 games at the tournament in England this summer, including kick-off times, dates and how to watch each and every match

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

International tournament football is once again on the horizon with the eagerly-anticipated Women's Euro 2022 now edging ever closer.

The tournament, which will run from July 6 through to July 31, will take place in England, who are hosting the competition for the second time.

The Lionesses harness genuine ambitions of winning a maiden championship, having looked much improved since Sarina Wiegman took over as manager last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obt7Q_0gIarRGB00
The Women's Euro 2022 is now right around the corner, running from July 6 to July 31

They will face fierce competition from the likes of Spain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, however, the latter of which emerged victorious in the previous European Championships in 2017.

England will get the tournament underway against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6, with the final set to take place at Wembley at the end of the month.

With the tournament swiftly approaching, Sportsmail takes you through the groups, fixtures and TV schedule.

Euro 2022 Groups

England, in hosting the tournament, were automatically given a place in the championships and put into Group A.

The Lionesses will come up against Norway, Austria and fellow Brits Northern Ireland in a group Wiegman's side are expected to win without too much trouble.

Tournament favourites Spain meanwhile find themselves in the 'Group of Death', alongside Germany, 2017 finalists Denmark, and Finland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2nyW_0gIarRGB00
Spain, Denmark and Germany were drawn into undoubtedly the tournament's 'Group of Death', while Portugal have replaced Russia in Group C
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYwC8_0gIarRGB00
England will face Northern Ireland, who they have comfortably beaten twice in World Cup qualifying 

There was a change to Group C in May, with Russia removed amid Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and replaced by Portugal. They are joined by reigning champions the Netherlands, as well as Sweden and Switzerland.

Finally we have Group D, where France are widely expected to prevail take top spot.

  • Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
  • Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
  • Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
  • Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Venues

A total of 10 venues from nine different cities will be used throughout the tournament, with the final taking place at Wembley.

England's national stadium is already sold out, with some 90,000 fans to cram into Wembley in what will be a record attendance for the showpiece.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Old Trafford will host the opening game of the tournament between England and Austria, while another Premier League stadium in Southampton's St Mary's will also be used throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tYx8_0gIarRGB00
England are hosting the tournament, with the final set to be played at Wembley Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StApf_0gIarRGB00
The opening game of the tournament between England and Austria will take place at Old Trafford

There has been some noise around the disparity between the stadiums in use, however; there are two grounds which will have less than 10,000 fans in attendance.

The first is the 4,700-seat Academy Stadium, which will operate below full capacity due to UEFA’s ban on standing. The second is the 8,100-seat Leigh Sports Village, which is hampered by the same restrictions.

Below are the 10 stadiums in full:

  • Bramall Lane - capacity: 32,702
  • Brentford Community Stadium - capacity: 17,250
  • Brighton & Hove Community Stadium - capacity: 31,800
  • Leigh Sports Village - capacity: 8,100
  • Manchester City Academy Stadium - capacity: 4,700
  • New York Stadium - capacity: 12,021
  • Old Trafford - capacity: 74,879
  • Stadium MK - capacity: 30,500
  • St Mary’s Stadium - capacity: 32,505
  • Wembley - capacity: 90,000

How to watch the matches

A total of 31 games will be on show at the Women's Euro 2022 in July, all of which will be broadcast live on BBC, for those watching in the United Kingdom.

The matches will kick-off either at 5pm or 8pm, the final being the former, and will be available on both the BBC Sport website or on BBC iPlayer for those wanting to stream them.

As for those watching from outside of the UK, you can find find the relevant TV information HERE.

Sportsmail will also be covering the bulk of the action live, including every England match, so you can follow along with us.

Full fixture and TV schedule

*All times in BST

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

  • Group A: England vs Austria (Old Trafford) at 8pm

Thursday July 7

  • Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (St Mary's) at 8pm

Friday July 8

  • Group B: Spain vs Finland (Stadium MK) at 5pm
  • Group B: Germany vs Denmark (London Community Stadium) at 8pm

Saturday July 9

  • Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (Leigh Sports Village) at 5pm
  • Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (Bramall Lane) at 8pm

Sunday July 10

  • Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy Stadium) at 5pm
  • Group D: France vs Italy (New York Stadium) at 8pm

Monday July 11

  • Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (St Mary's) at 5pm
  • Group A: England v Norway (Brighton and Hove Community Stadium) at 8pm

Tuesday July 12

  • Group B: Denmark vs Finland (Stadium MK) at 5pm
  • Group B: Germany vs Spain (London Community Stadium) at 8pm

Wednesday July 13

  • Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (Bramall Lane) at 5pm
  • Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (Leigh Sports Village) at 8pm

Thursday July 14

  • Group D: Italy vs Iceland (Manchester City Academy Stadium) at 5pm
  • Group D: France vs Belgium (New York Stadium) at 8pm

Friday July 15

  • Group A: Northern Ireland v England (St Mary's) at 8pm
  • Group A: Austria vs Norway (Brighton and Hove Community Stadium) at 8pm

Saturday July 16

  • Group B: Finland vs Germany (Stadium MK) at 8pm
  • Group B: Denmark vs Spain (London Community Stadium) at 8pm

Sunday July 17

  • Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (Bramall Lane) at 5pm
  • Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (Leigh Sports Village) at 5pm

Monday July 18

  • Group D: Iceland vs France (New York Stadium) at 8pm
  • Group D: Italy vs Belgium (Manchester City Academy Stadium) at 8pm

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

  • Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (Brighton and Hove Community Stadium) at 8pm

Thursday July 21

  • Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (London Community Stadium) at 8pm

Friday July 22

  • Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (Leigh Sports Village) at 8pm
  • Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (New York Stadium) at 8pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

  • Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 (Bramall Lane) at 8pm

Wednesday July 27

  • Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 (Stadium MK) at 8pm

Final

Sunday July 31

  • Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 (Wembley) at 5pm

