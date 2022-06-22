ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

When Garth Brooks Appeared at Walmart and Played in Victoria

By jpinthemorning
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a lot of hype right now with Garth Brooks and his final North American stadium show in Houston, which he just announced last week. However, let us not forget that Garth Brooks once played in Victoria, Texas. Not only did he perform in Victoria, Texas but also made a...

