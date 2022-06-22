ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Don’t drink & boat: Operation Dry Water focuses on safe, sober boating over July Fourth holiday

By Amber Trent
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6Pz1_0gIaqnlU00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission wants you to stay safe on the water.

From July 2 through July 4, Wildlife law enforcement officers will take part in the nationwide campaign Operation Dry Water.

The goal is to “promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” officials said in a release.

“Fourth of July weekend is historically one of the busiest boating weekends of the year in North Carolina. Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers will be patrolling the state’s waterways in an effort reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities,” said Lt. Forrest Orr with the Wildlife Commission. “By participating in the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign, we will be able to educate boaters on the dangers associated with boating while impaired. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, but if alcohol is involved, designate a sober operator to get everyone home safely.”

Last year, Wildlife officers issued 693 warnings, 440 citations and removed 55 people from the water who were boating under the influence,” officials said.

Also, anyone driving or operating a vessel “with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest” in North Carolina, officials stated.

So far in 2022, there have been 39 boating incidents, and ten were deadly, according to officials.

“Wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is the best way to be prepared should you be involved in a boating incident,” said Orr. “Not wearing a life vest is a contributing factor in many fatal incidents, including drowning of people who know how to swim. Last year in North Carolina, 16 boaters lost their lives due to not wearing a life jacket.”

And if you decide to take to the water after dark, officials said to practice caution and be aware and extra alert because of reduced visibility.

If you would like information on boating safety classes and information on boating in our state, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Croatan National Forest

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

North Carolina’s deadliest plane crashes

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WBTW) — More than 80 people died in North Carolina’s most deadly plane crash, according to data from the National Transportation Safety Board. The large majority of plane crashes involve private, small airplanes with a handful of passengers. In one crash, a pilot was being intercepted by Air Force jets when he flew […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

What South Carolina county has the highest abortion rate for teens?

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#July Fourth#Dry Water#Alcohol#Vehicles#Raleigh#The Wildlife Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WNCT

If South Carolina outlaws abortion, how far will women have to go to get one?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina women will face long drive times to obtain an abortion if state leaders move to ban the procedure — a move that politicians have signaled that they’d like to have happen soon. The Supreme Court’s vote Friday in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling overturned Roe […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Women still have ‘legal right to an abortion’ in NC, AG Stein says

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion in a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, but women in North Carolina still have a legal right to an abortion, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein reaffirmed. “I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still […]
U.S. POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy