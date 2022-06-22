ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sidewalk vendors required to get permits under ordinance taking effect Wednesday

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sidewalk vendors and pushcart operators are now required to have permits for their micro-businesses following an ordinance regulating them which went into effect Wednesday. The San Diego City Council voted to approve the ordinance earlier this year, bringing San Diego into compliance with SB...

San Diego small businesses prepare for summer tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer is in full swing, and thousands of tourists are flocking to San Diego’s beaches. Small business in the area are ecstatic, as it is the first summer season without COVID-19 regulations. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was in Mission Beach speaking with small business owners...
San Diego elected officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Elected leaders in San Diego County largely condemned Friday’s ruling overturning the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade, which puts abortion policy at the discretion of states, many that have restricted and outlawed the procedure in recent months. The opinion written by Justice...
San Diegans react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade is the talk of the nation right now and here in San Diego, abortion advocates are reacting to the news with multiple rallies. KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live at the Hall of Justice in downtown with...
Borrego Springs community looks for answers amid SVP controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Borrego Springs community is still pleading for answers as county officials have proposed the release of a sexually violent predator in their neighborhood. So far the community has not heard from county officials about his placement as far as why they believe. Sarah Thompson,...
Congresswoman Sara Jacobs outraged by Supreme Court decision on Abortion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected leaders in San Diego County largely condemned Friday’s ruling overturning the federal abortion protections of Roe v. Wade, which puts abortion policy at the discretion of states, many that have restricted and outlawed the procedure in recent months. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D), 53rd...
What does the Supreme Court gun decision mean for national gun rights?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first major federal gun safety legislation in decades is moving forward. After the senate successfully broke a filibuster on Thursday with a 65 to 34 vote. The bill includes million of dollars for mental health, school safety, and crisis intervention programs along withy incentives...
Guardian Revival raising funds for First Responders and Active Duty Service Members through Race Across America

Guardian Revival is a 501(c)(3) Not-for-Profit organization chartered to provide opportunities, resources, and support at no cost to our veteran first responders not retired and active duty so that they can revive, protect, and preserve their mental health & wellbeing. Navy Veteran, Alexander Othmer founded Guardian Revival and is quarterbacking the whole race with the team as they bike ride across America.
CVPD adopts campus alert system to speed up police response times

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A new Campus Alert system is shortening response times to Chula Vista school emergencies. In 2020, the Chula Vista Police Department became the first agency in the country to live-stream 911 emergency calls directly to officers in the field. Officers can hear the caller’s actual words and voice providing the sense of urgency, small details that may not be otherwise provided, and immediate updates on the situation and location. Officers also see the caller’s location on a map. This new technology called “Live911”, provides a “head start” to officers monitoring incoming 911 calls by eliminating dispatching delays thus reducing response times. Live911 allows the officer to obtain more information for a better response plan and calculated de-escalation techniques providing better service to the community.
Wildfire spreads over rugged open terrain on Otay Mountain

OTAY MOUNTAIN WILDERNESS AREA (KUSI) – The latest in a spate of recent wildfires in the far southern reaches of San Diego County spread over remote, hilly terrain Friday just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. near Doghouse Junction on the...
Dump truck crashes off I-8 connector in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A dump truck veered out of control and crashed off a Mission Valley freeway off-ramp Thursday, leaving the driver seriously injured, causing a fuel spill and forcing a closure of traffic lanes in the area for hours. The commercial vehicle careened off the elevated exit...
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fifty years ago Thursday, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Education Amendments of 1972, including Title IX, which required schools that receive federal funds to guarantee gender equity on campus. Initially introduced in hopes of getting more women into graduate schools, the law today is most commonly associated instead with athletics because of its seismic impact on women’s sports.
Driver injures children in Vista hit and run

VISTA (KUSI) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars Friday following a hit- and-run accident that injured three people — two of them children. The 31-year-old man, driving with three minors under the age of 10 in the back of his Toyota Camry, pulled out of a shopping center and broadsided a motorcycle near East Bobier Drive and East Vista Way around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
