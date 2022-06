The University of Alabama issued an alert Thursday afternoon, notifying the public an on-campus building was being evacuated due to something found in storage room. Honors Hall, located on the East side of "The Quad" near the corner of University Boulevard and 6th Avenue, was evacuated close to 3 p.m. because of a potentially hazardous material found in a storage room of the building. No injuries were reported.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO