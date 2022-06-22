ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 St. Patrick Spring Sports Wrap Up

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 St. Patrick School spring sports season has officially come to an end. We would like to congratulate all of our teams for their efforts throughout the season. A lot of time and hard work was put forth on the field, track, course, at the range, and in the classroom...

Three local players shine in Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game

On Wednesday, three talented local athletes represented their schools in the Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game held at Lansing Community College’s Gannon Gymnasium. The East team included Portland High School’s Ava Guilford and Ashley Bower, and St. Patrick’s Lydia Meredith. The East team roster also included:...
Obituary for Brandon Joel Brown

Brandon Joel Brown, 28 years old, of Portland, Michigan passed away on June 18, 2022 peacefully after his long battle with cancer. Brandon was born December 9, 1993 in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Portland High School in 2012. Brandon then proceeded to pursue his interest in Heating and Cooling where he started his career in HVAC. Brandon was known for being incredibly passionate about his work as an HVAC Technician. He excelled in the exacting nature this work required, with a bright future ahead of him.
Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
Outlaw Music Festival rides into Michigan

Willie Nelson & Family bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Van Andel Arena at 4:30 p.m Saturday, June 25. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid. Willie Nelson first gained success as a songwriter, with such tunes as “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Pretty Paper,” and, most famously, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
Portland Knights of Columbus bringing back Firekeepers bus trips

The Portland Knights of Columbus Council 2168 will be sponsoring a bus trip to Firekeepers Casino on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 The cost is $35.00 with each participant receiving $20 in casino play and a $5 food voucher. The bus will leave the Knights Hall parking lot located at 690 Maynard Road Portland at 9 a.m. and arrive at the casino at 10:00 am. The bus will depart the casino at 3 pm and arrive back in Portland at 4 p.m. Participants must register in advance for this trip. For more information or to register, contact Rich Schneider at (517) 647-4567, or John Vallier at (517) 647-6409.
Obituary for Edwin Earl Moffatt

Edwin Earl Moffatt, age 74, of Portland, passed away at home on June 18, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1947 in Ionia, the son of Edwin and Hazel (Connelly) Moffatt. Ed worked at General Motors until his retirement in 2004 after 38 years of service. He enjoyed softball and hunting in his spare time. Ed had a heart of gold and above all, he loved his family and was a great father.
Lunch at Leo’s? Maybe Not for a Few Days

As of this writing, the most recent post on the Facebook page for Leo's Lodge on E. Jolly Rd. in Lansing plugs the "best cheese bread in town". But you won't be able to test that claim for yourself. Not today, anyway. The digital sign in front of the area...
Obituary for Reagan Marie Torp

Reagan Marie Torp was taken unexpectedly on Tuesday June 14, 2022 by a terrible act of violence. She was 23 years old, her whole life still ahead of her. Reagan was an amazing young woman who would light up a room just by walking into it. Her contagious personality made you fall in love with her instantly. She had a smile that would fill your soul, and a huge, tender heart. Reagan loved to draw, and she adored her friends. She was an avid lover of animals, and would have owned every stray and sheltered animal if we would have let her. She is survived by her parents Mark and Melissa Torp, her sister (and best friend), Kelsea Watts (Chris Grambau), nieces, Oonagh Noel and Fallon Lucy Grambau, aunts and uncles, Jody (Brenda) Watts, Rob (Liz) Torp, Cindy Scheurer, Becky (Steve) Conlon, Shelley (Doug) Zdawczyk, cousins, Jenny Hearld (Gunner, Kinley, Stella), Codi, Stephen and Jacob Scheurer, Aidan and Cade Watts, Roisin and Shea Conlon, Emma and Colin Torp, Ashley Zdawczyk, Summer Corke, and many, many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jens (Linda) Torp and maternal grandparents, Ralph (Shelly) Watts. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life at the Portland, MI VFW on Sunday August 14, 2022 from 1-5pm. A GoFundMe has been set up by a close family friend to help the family with final expenses and lost wages. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/2375b96b or please make a donation to a Domestic Violence Charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
