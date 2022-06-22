2022 St. Patrick Spring Sports Wrap Up

Reagan Marie Torp was taken unexpectedly on Tuesday June 14, 2022 by a terrible act of violence. She was 23 years old, her whole life still ahead of her. Reagan was an amazing young woman who would light up a room just by walking into it. Her contagious personality made you fall in love with her instantly. She had a smile that would fill your soul, and a huge, tender heart. Reagan loved to draw, and she adored her friends. She was an avid lover of animals, and would have owned every stray and sheltered animal if we would have let her. She is survived by her parents Mark and Melissa Torp, her sister (and best friend), Kelsea Watts (Chris Grambau), nieces, Oonagh Noel and Fallon Lucy Grambau, aunts and uncles, Jody (Brenda) Watts, Rob (Liz) Torp, Cindy Scheurer, Becky (Steve) Conlon, Shelley (Doug) Zdawczyk, cousins, Jenny Hearld (Gunner, Kinley, Stella), Codi, Stephen and Jacob Scheurer, Aidan and Cade Watts, Roisin and Shea Conlon, Emma and Colin Torp, Ashley Zdawczyk, Summer Corke, and many, many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jens (Linda) Torp and maternal grandparents, Ralph (Shelly) Watts. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life at the Portland, MI VFW on Sunday August 14, 2022 from 1-5pm. A GoFundMe has been set up by a close family friend to help the family with final expenses and lost wages. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/2375b96b or please make a donation to a Domestic Violence Charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

