The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.