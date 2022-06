Country singer Luke Combs can now add father to his résumé — and what better day to become a dad than on Father’s Day? The “Forever After All” crooner, 32, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife, Nicole Hocking, welcomed a baby boy Sunday. Revealing his son’s unique name alongside their first family photo, Combs wrote, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is...

