Broadway in Birmingham: Gloria Estefan musical, ‘Stomp’ added for 2022-2023
By Mary Colurso
AL.com
3 days ago
The Broadway in Birmingham series has made some changes to its 2022-2023 season, replacing a “9 to 5″ musical with “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” and adding “Stomp” to the agenda. “On Your Feet” will be presented in...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A movie based on a much beloved television show “The Andy Griffith Show” appears this weekend in Tuscaloosa. If you grew up in the South, you probably watched the TV Show and became a fan. Now fans in West Alabama have a chance to see actors tell a new story about the folks from Mayberry Saturday at Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theater.
Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a tie-in...
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston asked “Any TrueCrime fans out there?” Jeepers Investigations announced their upcoming investigation at the oldest saloon still standing in Alabama, The Peerless Saloon & Grille! You may recognize the Peerless from a few scenes in the Netflix movie “Devil All The Time”, where Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan filmed, and reportedly ate there even between scenes (the food REALLY is that good!)
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston, Anniston city officials, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and artist Joseph Girheld held a ribbon cutting for “Jazz Communion”, the newest mural addition for Main Street Anniston. Main Street Anniston also stated Murals are a small piece of creating a safer and more inviting environment for our community. While they add color to blan exterior walls that would otherwise go unnoticed, they also attract new local business, bring new customers to pre-existing business, and help boost the economy in that area. Murals are an attraction to locals and tourists alike. We are excited to see the completion of Jazz Communion as we continue to see vibrancy and culture restored to Main Street through the continued efforts of public art, the Adopt-A-Block program, and community events. As a Main Street America Affiliate™, Main Street Anniston is part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The address of the new mural is 1118 Noble Street. If you go to see the mural be sure to stop and the many Main Street shops!
Tuscaloosa’s favorite snowball hut will turn 35 next year, which should give some who spent their childhoods visiting a little pause to reflect when they take their kids to Summer Snow today. It’s still the Druid City’s one-stop shop for colorful multi-flavored snow cones, or “snowballs” as owner Sammy...
[To read more good news about Alabama, sign up for our This is Alabama Newsletter.]. If you’re at all familiar with Brenda Gantt, you’ve probably wondered if the energetic septuagenarian cook ever sits down. I’m here to tell you that she does, occasionally. I’ve actually seen her sit...
Birmingham’s transformation for The World Games has been the buzz of the city over the last couple weeks. Everyone is talking about our last-minute preparations. Time to tidy up. We got company coming over, y’all, so that means vacuum the rugs and fluff the pillows. And clean up...
Nashville-based Ladybird Taco will open its first location in Alabama at Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke later this year. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors announced today that the fast-casual restaurant will open along Rele Street next to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Lane Parke Phase II is slated to open later this year with recently announced tenants such as Melt, Maro and Little Buckhead Blue.
Mark Adams was born and raised in Jemison. He moved to Clanton in 1993 where he has lived ever since. However, on May 14, Adams may have become a legend 3,444 miles away from home. Adams reeled in a 188-pound halibut while on a deep-sea fishing while on a mission...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Abortion rights advocates are hosting two rallies in Birmingham following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. On Saturday, the Yellowhammer Fund and Margins: Women Helping Black Women will be hosting a “We Won’t Go Back” rally in Linn Park at 5 p.m. The Yellowhammer Fund is a […]
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 22, the Chelsea City Council approved a business incentive package for the Auburn Hospitality group to build a new La Quinta hotel. This was made possible through their existing business incentive plan or EBIP to help local businesses and offer incentives to new businesses.
Growing up, Dr. Lisa Franklin always had an interest in math and science. “I’ve always been interested in how the human body works,” Dr. Franklin says. After graduating from Jacksonville State University, this interest led her to attend medical school at the University of South Alabama. A native of Alexandria, Ala., she has lived in the state her entire life except for her four years of residency at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook man was saved from drowning in his pool last week, all thanks to his two young boys and their friend. They are now being called heroes. It was such a close call and happened only days before Father’s Day. Fortunately, the two sons...
Birmingham students return to school in just over six weeks. Will they have the supplies need to start the school year on August 8?. The Circle of Love Foundation is preparing to make the 2022 school year a success for children in area shelters and others in need. On Monday, June 27, the nonprofit will launch its “Backpacks for Success” campaign to help children in need become a success in the classroom and beyond. With the rise in school supply costs and an increased need anticipated, The Circle of Love Foundation hopes to provide 500 backpacks with the needed school supplies, a 70% increase from the 2021 campaign.
The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
A group of businesses in Cahaba Heights are coming together to make landscaping improvements and more to a corner in the area. Katherine McRee, owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s and leader of the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, said there will be work to relandscape the corner of Cahaba Heights Road and Dolly Ridge Road, catty-corner to Martin’s BBQ.
Alabamians woke up Saturday in a state where almost all abortions were newly illegal. Residents of Birmingham continued a wave of demonstrations in support of abortion access around the state and country Saturday. About 400 people — with dozens more joining — gathered for speeches, chants and short songs Saturday...
Some of the students who received undergraduate degrees at the Birmingham-Southern College spring commencement in May. This month in City Beat, we learn about the new dean of the UAB School of Nursing, as well as the results of a study of the disparities faced by minority businesses seeking to work with the city of Birmingham. We also celebrate the retirement of a much-loved Hand in Paw therapy dog and the graduation of more than 250 students from Birmingham-Southern College.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue groups in central Alabama are seeing more abandoned or surrendered pets coming to their doors. The Shelby County Humane Society will hold two adoption events to clear their shelter. They will be at the pet smart in Alabaster Friday, then on Saturday, they will be at the Pet Smart on 280.
