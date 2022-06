Originally Posted On: https://columbiariverfishingadventures.com/fishing/columbia-river-walleye-fishing-how-to-catch-walleye/. As the Weather and water begin to warm it’s a perfect time for a Columbia River Walleye Fishing Trip. Take me to a section of the Columbia I have never fished and I’m an excited angler. The Columbia River Has lots of river miles that have never...