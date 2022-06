In this i-D and Nike film, we trace the inspirational player’s rise from the muddy pitches of Milton Keynes to the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Leah Williamson’s 18th birthday wasn’t like the typical 18th birthday. While most girls her age would head out on the town to party, Leah celebrated by signing her first professional contract with Arsenal – the team she had supported all her life. But it would be wrong to paint this as the start of a journey that, earlier this year, saw Leah named captain of England for the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament. It was instead the result of years of dedication, hard work – and sacrifice, both on her part and that of her proud and supportive family unit.

