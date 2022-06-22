ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZTZC_0gIanTb700

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that the man was no longer behind them.

Woman who drowned at Folsom Lake was mother of 3

A search was then conducted in the area by California State Parks, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, South Placer Fire District and CHP, according to Preston-LeMay.

Authorities reported finding the man around 1:40 p.m. by lifeguards in approximately 15 to 20 feet of water at a distance of 75 to 100 feet from shore.

None of the three swimmers were wearing life jackets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fawn saved by CHP officer

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer saved an injured fawn Saturday. According to a tweet from CHP Solano, officer Ensley responded to a call of an injured animal with its head stuck in a fence. He was able to free the scared animal.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire crews working metal recycling facility blaze

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire crews are putting out a large metal recycling facility blaze on North Township Road Saturday. According to Cal Fire Butte County, it is assisting the Sutter County Fire Department with a Battalion Chief, a dozer, four engines, and one engine from Oroville. The Feather River Air Quality Management […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Folsom, CA
Folsom, CA
Accidents
Folsom, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Folsom, CA
Sports
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Woman dies in 49er Tavern Plaza shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folsom Lake#Swimming#California State Parks#Lifeguards#Accident#Folsom Sector#Preston Lemay#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Sacramento firefighter saves hummingbird from spiderweb

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — After being saved several weeks ago, a hummingbird found itself in another predicament and in need of saving, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Facebook post. Several weeks ago, Sacramento Metro Fire Engineer Tom Chen revived an exhausted hummingbird. This Thursday, Chen saved the tiny bird again after it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crews stop spread of Timm fire near Vacaville

The Latest – Thursday, June 23:  9:51 p.m. All evacuation orders and warnings have been rescinded. 8:11 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire burned 26 acres, and crews have the fire 80% contained. Original story below: VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
Fox40

Woman attacked by bear that entered her home north of Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a woman that lives north of Lake Tahoe was attacked by a bear on June 16 while taking out her garbage “in broad daylight.”. The sheriff’s office said the woman left her front door open while going...
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy