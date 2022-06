IRON RIVER — In conjunction with the 2022 Rodeo festivities, the Friends of the West Iron District Library will hold its annual used book sale and bake sale. Both events will take place during Market Day on Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book sale will be held outside in front of the library with the bake sale being held inside the library. Donations of gently used books in fair to good…

