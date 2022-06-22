ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Announces $19.5 Million to Support Long-Term Solutions to State’s Workforce Challenges in 22 Counties through Workforce Innovation Grant Program

By Joanna Guza
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT — Gov. Tony Evers announced up to $19.5 million in grants through the Workforce Innovation Grant Program will be awarded to Lakeshore Technical College, the Wisconsin Forestry Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Northwood Technical College for projects that support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce challenges and...

Planned Parenthood Officials Say They Sent Patients Home Moments After Roe Decision

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin officials say they sent some patients home moments after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade. “We had to go out to those individuals in our waiting room and say we are so sorry that the decision that you made for yourself for your family for your future is no longer your decision to make here in Wisconsin,” said Tanya Atkinson.
GREEN BAY, WI
No Surprise For FDA Ban On Selling Juul Products

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You won’t be seeing Juul products on the shelves of convenience stores anymore. Bellin Health Family Nurse Practitioner Brittanie Pinter is in favor of the decision. “I think it’s a really good idea.”. She says in some cases, there’s more nicotine in...
GREEN BAY, WI
American Legion Riders Stop in Wrightstown on Statewide Trip

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The sound of rumbling motorcycles is making a difference throughout Wisconsin. The American Legion Riders organized a three-day statewide motorcycle ride, which started Friday and includes a fundraiser for the Highground Rising project which aims to expand a veteran’s complex in Neillsville. Randy Timms...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Tears, defiance as Mississippi’s last abortion clinic learns Roe has fallen

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) – The decision that sealed the Pink House’s fate dropped shortly after 9 a.m. local time. “They ruled against Roe. Abortion is now illegal!” a protester yelled outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic on Friday as word trickled out that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
In an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) – The sound of fingers on keyboards and an occasional moving office chair are all you will hear at Tulsa Women’s Clinic in Oklahoma these days. The medical facility is silent and the two nurses that are left rarely stand up from their seats. In...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Timber Rattlers win, Wong to rehab with Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI – Jose Acosta’s eighth-inning homer broke a 3-3 tie and Cam Robinson got the last five outs of the game to send the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first game of the second half of the Midwest League schedule.
GRAND CHUTE, WI

