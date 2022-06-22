Gov. Evers Announces $19.5 Million to Support Long-Term Solutions to State’s Workforce Challenges in 22 Counties through Workforce Innovation Grant Program

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin officials say they sent some patients home moments after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade. “We had to go out to those individuals in our waiting room and say we are so sorry that the decision that you made for yourself for your family for your future is no longer your decision to make here in Wisconsin,” said Tanya Atkinson.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO