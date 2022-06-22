ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dingman, Hill to participate in USATF event in Oregon

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XqYH_0gIanBxH00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina rising sophomore distance runners Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill have been selected to compete at the 2022 United States Track and Field U20 Championships this week at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The event features the top under-20 athletes in the nation and serves as the selection event for the World Athletics U20 Championships in August.

Hill will take part in both the 3,000 and 5,000-meter events scheduled for Thursday (11:05 p.m.) and Saturday (8:45 p.m.) respectively while Dingman will run the 1,500-meter race Saturday at 8:03 p.m.

“This will be a great experience for Madeline and Jack,” Head Coach Josey Weaver said. “It’s considered a very successful year when you’re still racing in the month of June. Madeline and Jack have been nothing but outstanding for us in their freshman year. They have earned the right to go line up and compete against the very best in the country at their age. I am very excited to watch how they both grow and develop over the next three years.”

In just one season in the Purple and Gold, the duo has combined to set six program top-10 event records. Hill also placed fifth in the 10,000-meter run at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships while Dingman helped the distance medley relay squad to a fourth-place result at the AAC Indoor Championships.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Truist captures Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Truist completed its comeback in the best-of-3 Greenville Little League City Championship in a big way Saturday. Truist, the Tar Heel champions, scored 12 runs in the first inning and won 12-1 over North State champion Ross Orthodontics on Saturday. It was the first City Championship for Truist (26-2) since 2015. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks take no-hitter into 7th, top Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. — Carolina’s Jean Carmona broke up a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the seventh, but that hit would be all the Mudcats’ offense could muster as Kinston picked up a 5-0 victory on Saturday evening at Grainger Stadium. Mitch Bratt (1-2) and Bradford Webb combined on the one-hit shutout while handing the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Agnos named D1Baseball All-American

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been named a Second-Team All-American by D1Baseball, the organization announced Friday afternoon. With his selection as a utility player, he is the third Pirate this year to earn All-America honors following Jake Kuchmaner (Senior CLASS Award/second-team) and Carter Spivey (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/second-team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team). […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ladies Football Clinic provides in-depth look at Pirate football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was ladies’ night for ECU football. East Carolina head coach Mike Houston and his wife, Amanda, hosted the annual Mike Houston Ladies Football Clinic. It was a chance for female fans to get to know more about the ECU football program and see the facilities. They also had time […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
WNCT

Wood Ducks shut out Mudcats, 6-0

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Josh Stephan struck out eight batters in six scoreless innings to highlight Down East’s 6-0 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at Grainger Stadium. Stephan allowed four hits and two walks in his outing. Relievers Jackson Leath and Dylan MacLean kept the shutout intact. The Wood Ducks (34-33) scored […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Marlins, Tobs win in dramatic fashion

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Colton Becker laced an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 11TH inning to clinch a 4-3 victory for the Morehead City Marlins over the Peninsula Pilots on Thursday. It was a back-and-forth affair with both offenses really struggling. Campbell socked an RBI single in the second for […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Marlins rally, top Wilson, move into first in CPL

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — A three-run comeback and excellent relief pitching powered the Morehead City Marlins to a huge 6-5 victory over the Wilson Tobs on Friday. The Marlins struck first for two runs in the bottom of the first on an errant throw from Wilson’s catcher and a Garrett McGowan single. Wilson put up […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Three sites fail latest Sound Rivers Swim Guide

WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico gets the clean-water go-ahead this week, while three sites on the Lower Neuse failed the Swim Guide test this week: Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Slocum Creek in Havelock and Lawson Creek Park. “We’re in the middle of a drought, but the New Bern area did see […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usatf#Track And Field#Athletics#Dingman Hill#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Preaching Camp to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Preaching Camp on July 29 from 8 am to 6 pm and July 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. There will be an opportunity for church planters, associate ministers, pastors and others to increase their skill level in sermon preparation and delivery. There will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Croatan National Forest

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Suspect arrested in Greenville for Washington shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shooting that injured a man in Washington in May. On Thursday, Markis Allen was arrested by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Greenville. He was described as the suspect in a shooting that happened on May 15 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

smART Kinston City Project Foundation promotes growing ‘creative economy’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The smART Kinston City Project Foundation is a nonprofit that’s looking to grow Kinston’s “creative economy.” “smART Kinston is a smart initiative which is available in any city if someone is like Stephen Hill. He is our founder and a great supporter of the program,” said Raney Rogers, the executive director. […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County United way hosting annual fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is having its annual fundraiser Friday night. The annual fundraiser will be a lip sync battle at Limelight in Jacksonville. There will be four people battling it out for people to enjoy. The non-profit’s original fundraiser was impacted by COVID-19 so it was replaced by […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Fire/Rescue holds hiring event to help fill positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During a nationwide staffing shortage, Greenville Fire/Rescue is looking to welcome new members of the community to help fill various positions. The department held a hiring event Saturday morning. The event allowed people who are interested to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to be a firefighter in Greenville. […]
WNCT

Two arrested, held on $25M bonds in massive meth bust in Nash Co.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers from Texas were arrested in Nash County and charged in what deputies said was one of the biggest meth busts in agency history there. Officials arrested and charged Alejandro Israel Sanchez-Amezcua and Kevin Alexis Sanchez, both of Arlington, Texas. They were taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Salvation Army to serve free kids meals for the summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Salvation Army will be serving free kids’ summer meals. From June 20 to August 26, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, kids under 18 can receive free meals at 2718 S Memorial Dr., in Greenville. If you have any questions about this event, call (252) 756-3388.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local leaders get closer look at reentry obstacles ex-offenders encounter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Red tape, transportation woes, drug addiction, food insecurity, homelessness, medical costs, mental health issues, trouble finding employment — these were just some of the difficulties encountered by participants in Tuesday’s reentry simulation exercise at Pitt Community College.     To help local leaders better understand the challenges associated with making the transition […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy