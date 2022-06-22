Buying in bulk, ignoring expiration dates. Ways to get the most out of your grocery budget

As grocery store prices continue to rise due to inflation, shopping for food can be tough if you’re on a tight budget.

Grocery store prices increased 11.9% in May, the highest 12-month spike since April 1979, according to the Consumer Price Index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A recent investigation by The Charlotte Observer found the price of eggs has doubled, and the price of skim milk and ground beef has gone up by 13.3% at Charlotte grocery stores since January 2020.

While the prices at local grocery stores going up, there are ways to shop smart and make use of the food you already have that will save you money in the long run.

Here are five tips you can use to stretch your food budget.

Make a shopping list

Making a shopping list can help control your spending and avoid impulse buying at the grocery store, according to the University of Minnesota Extension .

To make a list, you should look over recipes you plan to use that contain all the necessary ingredients and check your cupboard to make sure staple items like flour, sugar and salt are included.

Buy cheap vegetables and plain foods

Collards, kale, bananas and sweet potatoes are some of the most inexpensive fruits and vegetables, Diana Sugiuchi, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, told U.S. News .

Though they may not be as healthy as fresh produce, Sugiuchi also said buying frozen fruits and vegetables can help you stretch your food budget.

Plain foods, like rice, oatmeal and yogurt, are also cheaper than flavored options, Sugiuchi said, noting that you can add your own seasonings or fruit for a healthier meal.

Freeze leftover meat

Meat is typically one of the most expensive items on a shopping list, but it can be repurposed for other meals, Sugiuchi said.

Leftover meat can be used for salads, sandwiches and soups, Tanner Agar, the founder and CEO of TheChefShelf.com , a gourmet food retailer, told U.S. News.

Buy food in bulk

Buying in bulk is almost always cheaper than buying individual items, but it does come with some risks, according to Trent Hamm, founder of The Simple Dollar .

Though buying large packs of a particular product means fewer trips to the grocery store and more ingredients for low-cost meal preparation, it can also lead to perishables sitting past their expiration dates.

Also, many stores that offer items for bulk purchases, like BJ’s and Sam’s Club, require paid memberships, which could cut into your savings if you don’t use them often.

Don’t throw away food past expiration date

Some foods may be okay to consume past their expiration dates based on how you store them, Katy Hebebrand wrote for WebMD.

Milk is usually good for seven days, and eggs won’t spoil for three to five weeks, as long as both foods are stored in the back of your refrigerator.

Also, dry rice and pasta can last for up to two years and canned fruit is good for up to 18 months stored in your pantry. Once opened, both can last for a few days in your fridge.

