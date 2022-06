At 6:34 P.M. last Wednesday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Middle Inlet and stayed on the ground for eight minutes, covering six-and-a-half miles. That tornado resulted in structural damage to barns and roof damage to at least one home. EF-1 tornados also hit northwest of Amberg, and three miles northeast of Kremlin, which is east-northeast of Pembine. An EF-2 tornado damaged hundreds of tree and some structures, including the fire station, at Silver Cliff. A home was lifted off its foundation there. A total of 8 tornadoes were reported in Northeast Wisconsin and 11 statewide.

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO