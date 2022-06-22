ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Obituary for Brandon Joel Brown

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Joel Brown, 28 years old, of Portland, Michigan passed away on June 18, 2022 peacefully after his long battle with cancer. Brandon was born December 9, 1993 in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Portland High School in 2012. Brandon then proceeded to pursue his interest in Heating and Cooling where...

Obituary for Edwin Earl Moffatt

Edwin Earl Moffatt, age 74, of Portland, passed away at home on June 18, 2022. He was born on September 6, 1947 in Ionia, the son of Edwin and Hazel (Connelly) Moffatt. Ed worked at General Motors until his retirement in 2004 after 38 years of service. He enjoyed softball and hunting in his spare time. Ed had a heart of gold and above all, he loved his family and was a great father.
Obituary for Reagan Marie Torp

Reagan Marie Torp was taken unexpectedly on Tuesday June 14, 2022 by a terrible act of violence. She was 23 years old, her whole life still ahead of her. Reagan was an amazing young woman who would light up a room just by walking into it. Her contagious personality made you fall in love with her instantly. She had a smile that would fill your soul, and a huge, tender heart. Reagan loved to draw, and she adored her friends. She was an avid lover of animals, and would have owned every stray and sheltered animal if we would have let her. She is survived by her parents Mark and Melissa Torp, her sister (and best friend), Kelsea Watts (Chris Grambau), nieces, Oonagh Noel and Fallon Lucy Grambau, aunts and uncles, Jody (Brenda) Watts, Rob (Liz) Torp, Cindy Scheurer, Becky (Steve) Conlon, Shelley (Doug) Zdawczyk, cousins, Jenny Hearld (Gunner, Kinley, Stella), Codi, Stephen and Jacob Scheurer, Aidan and Cade Watts, Roisin and Shea Conlon, Emma and Colin Torp, Ashley Zdawczyk, Summer Corke, and many, many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jens (Linda) Torp and maternal grandparents, Ralph (Shelly) Watts. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life at the Portland, MI VFW on Sunday August 14, 2022 from 1-5pm. A GoFundMe has been set up by a close family friend to help the family with final expenses and lost wages. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/2375b96b or please make a donation to a Domestic Violence Charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Three local players shine in Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game

On Wednesday, three talented local athletes represented their schools in the Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game held at Lansing Community College’s Gannon Gymnasium. The East team included Portland High School’s Ava Guilford and Ashley Bower, and St. Patrick’s Lydia Meredith. The East team roster also included:...
Outlaw Music Festival rides into Michigan

Willie Nelson & Family bring the Outlaw Music Festival to Van Andel Arena at 4:30 p.m Saturday, June 25. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jason Isbell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer & Particle Kid. Willie Nelson first gained success as a songwriter, with such tunes as “Hello Walls,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” “Pretty Paper,” and, most famously, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
Portland United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church has had an important presence in Portland since the year 1838. The present building on Bridge Street dates from 1914, with the educational wing added in 1964. The Rev. Letisha “Tish” Bowman presently serves the church as pastor. She has been in ministry for seventeen years...
Lansing’s Favorite Subs: See If Yours Made the List

Before moving back to Michigan a few weeks ago, I spent the last three years in Maine. I'm not sure whether you've ever been to Maine, or anywhere else in New England, but one of the first things you notice when you arrive is that there seems to be a Dunkin Donuts on practically every corner.
MSP used bomb squad to open Detroit area safe in voting machine probe

Lansing — A Michigan State Police investigation into unauthorized access to election equipment led investigators to serve a search warrant in Metro Detroit, where they used a bomb squad to open a safe and recover evidence, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News. Police seized the evidence inside...
Michigan agrees to destroy more than 3 million blood spots taken from babies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It’s all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases. That practice isn’t being challenged.
Portland Country Club hosting Kids Week Golf Camp

A week for kids to learn basic golf skills such as swing technique, chipping, putting, and golf course etiquette. They will also have an opportunity to test their new skills by playing a few holes at PCC!. July 11th – July 15. Ages 7 to 10: 9am to 10:15am...
Lunch at Leo’s? Maybe Not for a Few Days

As of this writing, the most recent post on the Facebook page for Leo's Lodge on E. Jolly Rd. in Lansing plugs the "best cheese bread in town". But you won't be able to test that claim for yourself. Not today, anyway. The digital sign in front of the area...
2022 St. Patrick Spring Sports Wrap Up

The 2022 St. Patrick School spring sports season has officially come to an end. We would like to congratulate all of our teams for their efforts throughout the season. A lot of time and hard work was put forth on the field, track, course, at the range, and in the classroom by our student athletes to ensure success. There were many outstanding individual and team performances. We would like to thank and congratulate our spring sport athletes on another outstanding season.
Portland Knights of Columbus bringing back Firekeepers bus trips

The Portland Knights of Columbus Council 2168 will be sponsoring a bus trip to Firekeepers Casino on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022 The cost is $35.00 with each participant receiving $20 in casino play and a $5 food voucher. The bus will leave the Knights Hall parking lot located at 690 Maynard Road Portland at 9 a.m. and arrive at the casino at 10:00 am. The bus will depart the casino at 3 pm and arrive back in Portland at 4 p.m. Participants must register in advance for this trip. For more information or to register, contact Rich Schneider at (517) 647-4567, or John Vallier at (517) 647-6409.
