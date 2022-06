ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of North 3rd and East Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery officially started scooping up their unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors to customers on Friday and with over 20 flavors on their menu, they are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy and cool off with.

