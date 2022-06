The following is an announcement from Portland City Manager S. Tutt Gorman. The Kent Street Reconstruction Project is currently slated for 2023 construction. As the Project proceeds through the design phase, it is important that our residents understand the history, process and challenges as they relate to parking, safety, accessibility and meeting ADA (The Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements not only with this Project, but any downtown project.

PORTLAND, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO