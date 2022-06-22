ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Now that’s a monster truck! Moment bulldozer crushes dozens of illegal dirt bikes that have been taken off the streets of NYC

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Watch as a bulldozer plows over dozens of dirt bikes in a rampage of twisted metal in New York City.

Pedals and gearboxes can be heard screeching as they grind against the treads of the bulldozer as onlookers watch the spectacle.

The city-sponsored bulldozer crushed 92 dirt bikes on Tuesday at the Erie Basin Auto Pound off Gowanus Bay in Brooklyn, rendering bikes that had been taken off the street into scrap metal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERQvF_0gIamTdK00
A city-sponsored bulldozer crushed almost 100 dirt bikes in New York City on Tuesday

After NYC mayor Eric Adams lowers a starting flag, the bulldozer crushes the bikes laid out in a line.

The driver runs over the bikes again and again, crunching them into the concrete floor.

The 92 vehicles will be turned into scrap metal and recycled, reported the New York Post.

In May, Adams called for a crackdown on dirt bikes, calling them unsafe and noisy, in an attempt to use them as a symbol of lawlessness to be overcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SX5Hu_0gIamTdK00
NYC mayor Eric Adams lowered a starting flag and the bulldozer crushed the bikes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru2Dz_0gIamTdK00
The driver runs over the bikes again and again, grinding them into the concrete floor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBGDB_0gIamTdK00
File photo: Eric Adams called for a crackdown on dirt bikes, calling them unsafe and noisy

On July 6, 2021, Adams was declared the winner of the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary, becoming the 110th mayor of New York City.

NYPD has taken about 900 of the bikes and ATVs off the streets of New York in 2022, an 88% increase since 2021, he said.

'The NYPD heard the call, and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our streets,' the mayor said at a press conference.

'For years, we’ve witnessed what happens when they go under control or we do not enforce. They continue to grow over and over and over again.'

He added: 'They will be crushed today so they can never terrorize our city again, each and every one of them.'

Comments / 15

dawn bohannon
3d ago

disgusting. so it's ok for Them to destroy property- stolen or not, maybe they could earn revenue by selling them, or actually returning these to their rightful owners; o, but that would be Work 🙄

Reply
3
Jeff Petri
3d ago

they could of made more money by auctioning them off instead of scraping them

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flushing Post

Cyclist Dead After Toppling Over on Cross Island Parkway Bike Path in Bayside: NYPD

A 54-year-old man is dead after falling off his bicycle in Bayside Thursday evening and hitting his head on the pavement. Hsien Lin, of 35th Avenue in Linden Hill, was riding northbound on the Cross Island Parkway bike path– near Totten Road– at around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his bike and subsequently fell to the pavement sustaining head trauma, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Road & Track

Is This Your Motorcycle In the NYC Subway?

The New York City Subway is undoubtedly the most famous and well-used public transit system in the country, at least partially because it's generally a far more effective method of navigating the States’ largest concrete jungle than a personal vehicle. Perhaps that's why one Kawasaki Ninja rider felt the need to ditch their bike on a subway platform and hitch a ride on the R Train out of Brooklyn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Nyc Mayor#Bulldozer#New York Bay#Nypd#The New York Post#Democratic
W42ST.nyc

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.  City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […] The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
riverdalepress.com

Routine stop helps cop nab check thieves

Check theft, second only to auto grand larceny in this part of the Bronx, is the most prevalent crime committed. Most often checks are “fished” out of mailboxes, “washed” and then cashed. Unfortunately in these cases, investigators often have little information to work with, and a...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Hell Gate Bridge in NYC

New York City’s Hell Gate Bridge sits on the north end of the East River, between Astoria, Queens and Randall’s Island .The bridge is named for the once-dangerous channel it bridges, derived from the Dutch word hellegat, which means “hell channel.” Five years ago, infrastructure aficionados marked its centennial year with cake and events and this year, Hell Gate Bridge turns 105 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

437K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy