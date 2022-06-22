Now that’s a monster truck! Moment bulldozer crushes dozens of illegal dirt bikes that have been taken off the streets of NYC

Watch as a bulldozer plows over dozens of dirt bikes in a rampage of twisted metal in New York City.

Pedals and gearboxes can be heard screeching as they grind against the treads of the bulldozer as onlookers watch the spectacle.

The city-sponsored bulldozer crushed 92 dirt bikes on Tuesday at the Erie Basin Auto Pound off Gowanus Bay in Brooklyn, rendering bikes that had been taken off the street into scrap metal.

After NYC mayor Eric Adams lowers a starting flag, the bulldozer crushes the bikes laid out in a line.

The driver runs over the bikes again and again, crunching them into the concrete floor.

The 92 vehicles will be turned into scrap metal and recycled, reported the New York Post.

In May, Adams called for a crackdown on dirt bikes, calling them unsafe and noisy, in an attempt to use them as a symbol of lawlessness to be overcome.

On July 6, 2021, Adams was declared the winner of the 2021 Democratic mayoral primary, becoming the 110th mayor of New York City.

NYPD has taken about 900 of the bikes and ATVs off the streets of New York in 2022, an 88% increase since 2021, he said.

'The NYPD heard the call, and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our streets,' the mayor said at a press conference.

'For years, we’ve witnessed what happens when they go under control or we do not enforce. They continue to grow over and over and over again.'

He added: 'They will be crushed today so they can never terrorize our city again, each and every one of them.'