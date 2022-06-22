ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Schoolboy, 15, stabbed unarmed 14-year-old to death 'with a sword hidden in a walking stick before fleeing on the victim's e-scooter', court hears

By Emma James For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A teenager stabbed an unarmed schoolboy to death with his grandfather's swordstick, a court heard.

Fares Maatou, 14, was riding an e-scooter along Barking Road in Canning Town, East London, last year when he was confronted by two defendants, both now 16.

Jurors heard that one of the defendants, who cannot be named, fist-bumped Fares' friend before he 'grabbed' him and 'threw a punch'.

One of his accused killers allegedly beat the aspiring engineer with the black metal cane which was used to conceal a sword - secretly taken from his relative's home.

The then 15-year-olds attacked Fares by plunging the long blade into his back and beating him with the casing of the swordstick.

The teen died in his blood soaked school uniform after the horror incident outside the Love Choco cafe on April 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQjXv_0gIamRrs00
Aspiring engineer Fares Maatou, 14, (pictured) died while still in his school uniform after being stabbed and struck over the head repeatedly in Canning Town on Friday April 23 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1ipj_0gIamRrs00
Friends and family left floral tributes and balloons outside the scene on Barking Road. Fares' heartbroken mother reportedly fainted after arriving at the blood soaked scene last year

Fares' pal then drew a small knife and lunged at one of the boys but did not injure him.

Prosecutor Julian Evans, QC, told the Old Bailey that one of the teenagers was holding a black cane, which concealed a long metal sword.

He said: 'Holding the sheath with his left hand, the attacker pulled out the sword from within that sword cane with his right hand.

'He then threw the now empty sheath onto the floor and brandished the sword and he moved towards the friend and Fares.'

'As the attacker continued to move forwards, sword in hand and out in view, so he focused on Fares, who continued to walk backwards.

'Both of his hands were in front of him at waist height. Fares was not holding anything in either hand. He was completely unarmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVz3I_0gIamRrs00
A court heard that Fares Maatou, 14, was stabbed as he tried to flee his attackers, but fell to the floor and was killed

'Fares offered no threat at all. Despite that, and as Fares continued to move backwards and away, the attacker lunged at Fares with the sword, aiming at Fares' upper body.'

The blow didn't land, and the second teenager picked up the discarded sword sheath and swung it with force at Fares' head and body.

Fares attempted to run away but fell onto the pavement, with the first attacker aiming a 'third and final blow' at the teenager while the second boy hit him twice more while on the floor.

The court heard that the two attackers then fled, with one of them using the victim's e-scooter to escape.

Fares suffered an 11cm deep wound to his shoulder blade, which passed through his chest wall and left lung before striking his pulmonary artery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44z100_0gIamRrs00
The 14-year-old murder suspect, from Grays, Essex, spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared via video link at the Old Bailey (pictured) today

Following his arrest, the boy who brandished the sword claimed he acted in self-defence, telling police that he had been carrying the sword that day because he feared for his life.

The court heard he claimed that he was recently stabbed by someone linked to Fares' friend, and thought Fares' had a knife on him.

The second alleged attacker also claimed he acted in self-defence, the court heard.

Mr Evans added: 'It is the prosecution case that their actions were not in self-defence, neither were they in relation to defending another.

'Rather than acting to protect themselves, or one another, both of these young defendants, acting together, proceeded to attack and to kill an unarmed victim.'

The accused killers, who are now both 16, deny murder.

The trial continues.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

