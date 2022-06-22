ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Lil Tjay 'undergoing emergency surgery after getting shot in New Jersey'

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly been shot and is now undergoing emergency surgery.

The 21-year-old was shot right after midnight on Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to TMZ.

At the time of publication, law enforcement sources told TMZ the Calling My Name hit-maker was in the midst of surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lf8YU_0gIamOSv00
Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly been shot and is now undergoing emergency surgery; pictured October 2021 

It is unclear what the extent of his injuries and condition are yet.

TMZ reports there two shooting locations - one took place at a Chipotle Restaurant and the other occurred at a neighboring Exxon Gas station.

The outlet alleges the victim injured at Chiptole was shot 'several times' and the Exxon victim was shot once.

The identity of the second victim remains unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIiKa_0gIamOSv00
The 21-year-old was shot right after midnight on Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey, according to TMZ; pictured March 2022

The suspect/s remain at large and police are currently looking for them. A motive remains unknown.

According to NorthJersey.com, the TMZ report has not been confirmed by officials but the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated two 22-year-olds were shot around 12:05AM at The Promenade shopping center in Edgewater.

One victim was discovered outside a Chipotle with numerous gunshot wounds, and another at Exxon station with just one gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, prosecutors said.

The website reported Edgewater police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office were inspecting a red Dodge Durango at the shopping center on Wednesday at 7AM.

The vehicle had a bullet hole in the driver's window. Towels with blood stains were also seen on the scene, according to NorthJersey.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkfxv_0gIamOSv00
Lil Tjay pictured at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2020 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GqF3_0gIamOSv00
The rapper pictured attending RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends in August 2021

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

