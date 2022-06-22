Train strikes LIVE – Boris Johnson hasn’t lifted a FINGER to stop rail chaos crippling the UK, Keir Starmer claims

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson accused of not doing his job as Labour leader Keir Starmer says PM is only interested in himself and not the nation.

Brits were launched into chaos this week as more than 60 per cent of rail services were cancelled, leaving many stuck.

Amid the alarmingly high increase in inflation, the RMT union are demanding a seven per cent pay rise for 40,000 staff.

During PMQ's Sir Keir Starmer did not hold back as he launched an attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He accused the PM of not "doing his job," as he said: "f there’s money coming his way he’s there.

"If it benefits the country, he’s nowhere to be seen.

"So rather than blame everyone else, why doesn’t he do his job, get round the table and get the trains running?" Starmer asked.

This comes after Boris Johnson attended a Conservative fundraising ball on Monday night. During the dinner the Prime Minister was auctioned for £120,000.

Johnson hit back: "As he knows, it is up to the railway companies to negotiate. That is their job." He then criticised Labour MPs backing strikers.

Starmer replied: "He can’t help himself. There’s a huge problem facing the country and all he is interested in doing is blaming everyone else.

"Can’t he hear the country screaming at him: get on with your job?"

Raab says Government ‘had to hold the line’ against RMT’s demands

Dominic Raab said the Government had to “hold the line” against the RMT’s demands for improved pay and conditions on the railways.

The Justice Secretary said the strikes were “deeply regrettable” and reform was necessary on the railways.

“We’ve, of course, got to reform the way the railways operate, given the new ways to working on the effect that has on commuter travel,” he told LBC Radio. “But there are also old practices, which frankly, are well out of date and unnecessary, which need to be reformed.”

He added: “I think Network Rail are taking the right approach. We know that the cost of living challenge is there, we know that it affects workers across the board.

“But the one thing that will keep inflation higher for longer and undermine pay packets for longer is if we have spiralling public sector pay increases beyond what is responsible. And that’s what’s at issue here.

“It is precisely to protect the wages of those on the lowest incomes that we need to hold the line.”

Network Rail could see job cuts as a result of a pay raise

Yesterday Network Rail’s Tim Shoveller said it could mean a “vast majority” will be lost.

While the RMT has been pushing for a pay raise of seven per cent, it has bee speculated that if a pay raise is given, more jobs could be lost.

Mr Shoveller said changes would mean: “dumping outdated working practices and introducing new technology.

“We expect this will reduce rolls by around 1,800.”

Only 60% of 20,000 services operating today

Not very many trains are running today, with all UK services in 60 per cent operation.

Brits will see severe delays on the London Underground.

Brits experience delays at Stanstead airport

Not only is there chaos at the train stations, but airports have been hit too.

Brits have been queuing for a refreshing drink at Wetherspoons in Stansted airport after flight delays set them back.

It is thought the airport will bring back Emirates flights for the summer holidays.

Travellers were snapped kipping on the floor as the airport becomes over crowded.

FURTHER travel CHOAS as oil spills on the M25

Brits are in for 12 mile queues as multiple lanes closed.

Those travelling on the M25 might be hit with delays of 90 minutes, it has been reported.

National Highways are in attendance to try to clear the spillage.

It is in lane two between J2 and J3 and covers an area of approximately 1500 metres of the carriageway.

Those travelling from Essex to Kent via the Dartford Crossing are being told to give themselves plenty of time.

Labour frontbenchers join the picket line

It is likely those who joined will be disciplined for their actions.

Leader Keir Starmer told Labour party members not to join the RMT picket line.

However three front benchers defied his wishes and joined in solidarity with the workers on Tuesday morning.

It is likely they may hit backlash for their actions by the Labour party.

That will be £1,500 please

As strikes ravage the UK transport system, some cabbies have been met with some outlandish request.

One Scottish cab driver was asked how much the drive from Glasgow to London would be.

The fee? Just the small price of £1,500.

Keir Starmer SLAMS Boris Johnson saying he 'hasn't lifted a finger'

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not helping amid the rail chaos.

During the PMQ's today, Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson was too busy "blaming others" and not taking action to help.

Keir said: "If he's genuine about preventing strikes, could the Prime Minister tell this house how many meetings he or his Transport Secretary have had with rail workers this week to actually stop the strikes?"

How much do train drivers earn?

Train drivers earn more than nurses and care workers.

During a Parliamentary debate, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "The median salary for a train driver is £59,000."

This is significantly more than what nurses earn on average, £31,000 and care workers at £21,000.

However, it is not just train drivers striking, there are around 40,000 workers striking across all departments this week.

What are the rail strikers asking for?

With the rail strike going ahead this week, plunging much of the UK’s transport services into chaos, the RMT Union has outlined what exactly it hopes to achieve.

In a statement, the union said: “We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.”

In practice their demands would see rail workers get a seven per cent pay increase, to rise with inflation.

The average salary of a train driver is £54,000 per year – a seven per cent rise on that would see them raking in £57,780.

Moreover, the union believes many workers were wrongfully let go during Covid, so they are asking for stronger job security.

Rail workers: 'Enough is enough'

Workers on the picket line speak out about working conditions and below inflation wages.

Speaking to the BBC, one man anonymously said: "We don't want to inconvenience anyone. I apologise sincerely.

"But if I don't believe and stand up for what the union is for, what's the point in being in a union?"

He also added: "Enough is enough. Everyone in every position needs to stand up to this government for what you believe in and get what's owed to you."

Talks to quit the strike continue as chief negotiator said strikes don't help

The Network Rail chief negotiator Tim Shoveller said there is "still time" to come to an agreement.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: "It's really important we continue to stress the fact there is no need to have a strike. It doesn't help."

He spoke on the major financial problems a strike brings about.

He told the BBC: "The fact there is a strike means that we lose money in the industry, as well as upsetting out passengers and causing disruption to the wider economy."

How many workers are striking this week?

As rail workers fight for better pay, the UK has been sent into chaos.

It is thought around 40,000 National Rail staff have ditched work this week to join the picket line.

Wednesday is a 'messy day' according to experts

The majority of train companies have a limited new time table and services are starting very late.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, the chief executive of Transport Focus, Anthony Smith said: "Today is going to be quite a messy day still.

"So please do not assume that this is a normal day."

Rail strikes: Utter chaos at Kings Cross

The massively reduced schedules have resulted in Brits piling onto the very minimal train services.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union along with London Underground workers in a bitter dispute over pay.

Londoners have been snapped in droves at Kings Cross, as limited rail services make getting to work nearly impossible.

Many have reverted to working from home to avoid the sticky commute in the 27C heat.

Improved pay could be on the cards

Network Rail are reported to have offered a pay rise for workers.

However it is below what has been demanded.

It is thought that at the moment, they have offered a four per cent rise, but the RMT want seven per cent.

Passengers hit by more cancellartions as strike talks to resume

Train passengers are suffering more disruption from strike action as talks resume in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Services started later than normal today as trains were delayed leaving depots due to Network Rail (NR) signallers and control room staff who would usually have worked overnight shifts taking part in Tuesday's strike.

Just 60% of trains will run across the day as a whole, and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal tonight ahead of Thursday's walkouts.

The third strike of the week is planned for Saturday.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are involved in the industrial action.

RMT members on London Underground also went on strike on Tuesday.

The joint action caused travel chaos across Britain, with journeys taking longer and roads rammed with traffic as people switched to cars or buses to get to work.

Today 'is going to be quite a messy day' says transport watchdog

Disruption caused by Tuesday's rail strikes will mean that "today is going to be quite a messy day", for travellers, the independent watchdog for transport users has said.

Anthony Smith, the chief executive of Transport Focus, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Today is going to be quite a messy day still.

"Virtually all of the train companies have special timetables in place, services are starting up late and trains and staff are not in the right place.

"So please do not assume that this is a normal day.

"If you are going to travel by train check before you leave the house, check on the way to the station and, for goodness sake, bring a bottle of water with you."

Queues of traffic already forming around Glastonbury Festival site

Shortly after 7am queues of traffic have already formed around the Glastonbury Festival site in Pilton, Somerset as festival-goers look to beat travel disruption caused by rail strikes.

Stewards in high visibility jackets have been guiding hundreds of vehicles on and around the site as many of those making their way to the festival have opted to avoid train journeys.

For those who have travelled to the festival's nearest railway station, Castle Cary, current travel estimates anticipate a 28-minute journey to the site.

RMT invited to formal talks on July 1 to discuss working practices

Network Rail (NR) has asked the biggest rail workers’ union to attend formal consultation talks next month on introducing “modern working practices”.

A letter was handed to Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), at the end of talks on Monday evening.

Meetings were held throughout the day but failed to avert three days of strikes by RMT members which crippled train services on Tuesday and will be repeated on Thursday and Saturday.

The letter, written by Paul Rutter of NR, says: “We have always made clear to you that we needed to make material progress in these discussions and that we needed to implement meaningful changes to working practices by April 2023.

“I am still hopeful that we can agree a way forward. We cannot, however, delay any longer and with that in mind we intend to consult formally with you on the implementation of changes to a number of working practices which we believe can be changed within the existing agreements and T&Cs (terms and conditions) under which our Maintenance and Works Delivery staff are employed.

“We will also press ahead with consultation on the implementation of certain technologies in order to make the railway a safer and more efficient workplace.

“Whilst we do not believe that we need the agreement from our trade unions to make these changes, we would much prefer to implement them with your agreement and co-operation.”

Boris blasts striking workers

In a statement given this week, the PM has criticised striking rail workers.

“The unions are harming the very people they claim to be helping,” he said.

“By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, while also impacting businesses and communities across the country.

“Too-high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living.”